Barrett Baber returns to MPAC

Voice star comes home for Feb. 17 concert

From Mike Douglas

Marion School District Barrett Baber is setting the country music world on fire with his new hit album 'Room Full of Fighters' and will bring his tour to the Marion Performing Arts Center Feb. 17.

Fresh off his success on NBC's The Voice, Barrett is an Arkansas favorite and graduate of Marion High School.

This concert brings his soulful sound to the MPAC with his new album which debuted in the top ten country albums on iTunes.

Barrett is a Coca-Cola sponsored artist and won the Grammy Gig of a Lifetime. He has had the pleasure of playing with Rascal Flatts, Darius Rucker, Cole Swindell, A Thousand Horses and many other artists across the nation.

The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $25 dollars for the lower section and $15 for the upper section. A special VIP event will be held before the show (Tickets are $75 – $50 VIP+$25 Tickets) Don't miss this concert.

Tickets available online at