M©E©§C©IPE

For Wednesday, Ferbuary 8, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) A friend will surprise you today. Alternatively, you might meet someone new who is a real character. Even your relations with clubs, groups and organizations will be unpredictable.

Something might suddenly throw you into the spotlight today, because people notice you. Perhaps a discussion with a boss ultimately will give you more freedom.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Unexpected opportunities to travel or learn something new today will fall into your lap. Stay light on your feet so that you can react fast, because your window of opportunity will be brief.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Doublecheck everything to do with shared property, inheritances and bank accounts today, because something unexpected will occur. Hopefully, it will be good news. Do not be caught off guard.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) A discussion with a partner or close friend will be enlightening today, and you might even put a new spin on your relationship. It's possible that someone will throw you a curveball.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Something different will occur during your daily work routine today. New high-tech equipment might arrive, or someone unusual might suddenly join your ranks. Be ready.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) A surprise invitation to a social event might delight you today. Sports events will be exciting. This also is a

classic day for love at first sight.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) A parent might say or do something today that you least expect. Something will happen within your family or at home that is exciting. You might bring home something new and high-tech.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) Today you're full of bright and clever ideas, because you easily can think outside the box. One thing is certain: Your daily routine will change. Be prepared.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) You're full of clever moneymaking ideas today. However, something unexpected also might affect your earnings or finances. Keep your eyes open.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Today you feel restless and rebellious. Your freedom will be very important. This is why you have to do your own thing today.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Something hidden might catch you off guard today, but it might make you feel liberated. This also is a classic day for secrets to be revealed.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are a free thinker with eclectic ideas. You know how to clearly express yourself. You seek out advice from others but ultimately follow your own rules. You likely will make an important decision or choice this year. Reduce your overhead expenses during the first half of the year so that you are financially strong later. It's true: Happiness is having alternatives.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)