400 Christian Sportsmen

Times Outdoors Columnist Last Saturday at the wild game supper sponsored by Angels’Way Baptist Church more than 400 Christian outdoors men gathered to eat wild game and fellowship together.

The annual event was held at the Marion Convention Center, better know as the Greenway John Deere Dealership on Hwy. 64.

This is a large building and it was packed with hungry outdoors folks and they were not disappointed. The menu included duck, hog, deer, frog legs, alligator, fish, buffalo, and deer chili with all the sides that make a complete feast. No one went away hungry!

Loren Strickland is the pastor of Angles’Way Baptist and he opened the evening with a prayer followed by Fire Chief Wayne Gatley doing our National Anthem. Wayne sings it as it should be sung. Pro bass fisherman Mark Rose heads up the outdoor committee that sets up the supper that has been going on for 11 years. Rose introduced the guest speaker, pro fisherman Clay Dyer and his wife Kim. Clay has won about 50 local and regional bass tournaments and has been on TV several times. What makes him amazing is that he was born handicapped.

He has no legs and only a short right arm and no left arm. Clay demonstrated how he could cast his bass rod with accuracy and then reel and work the lure. His largest tournament bass weighed 8.5 pounds. While he was casting he moved around on the deck of the large Ranger bass boat.

When fishing tournaments he drives his boat without modification to the controls. He does have special modification to his truck that he drives to the events. Clay Dyer gives a powerful Christian testimony. He does not feel he is handicapped, but that the Good Lord made him special so he could be a help and inspiration to others. Dyer gives a very strong Christian message and the outdoor folks could feel the power of the Lord when he spoke. He was born in Hamiliton, Alabama, and he and Kim live in Fayetteville, Tennessee Clay turned professional bass fisherman in 2000 and will fish 6 to 9 national events each year.

He is now 38 and hopes to fish for many more years.

All the fishermen on the pro circuit have several sponsors and Dyer lists Shipley Donuts, Gator Guard, Livingston Lures, Daiwa Rods & Reels, and Bill Penney Toyota. He has already fished the Harris Cane Lake event this year and goes to Chicmango near Chattanooga next.

Hunting is winding down and soon we will all be thinking about catching some fish. Be sure to take that young outdoors person with you. You will be glad you did. Lakeside Taxidermy enjoyed a good year and we hope to mount your trophies.

Papa Duck Lakeside Taxidermy 870- 732- 0455 or 901- 482- 3430 jhcriner@ hotmail. com

Showing off the haul

8-year-old Jack Metts guarding the hunt at Twist AKK.

Submitted photo

Bagged a bunch

Braden and Carson Garrison hold up a pair of mallards each. The boys were hunting a Twist. Their dad is deployed at sea.

Submitted photos

By John Criner