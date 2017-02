100 Cans and Counting

Hope House director Mary Gibbs (left) stands with ministry volunteers as they received cans from Avondale. The 1,881 cans are enough to meet client food needs for six weeks. Gibbs gave a big shout out of thanks to all the kindergarten and first grade students for their help in the 100 Days service project. (100 Days of School pics on Page 5B)

Submitted photo