Beautiful Irony

By Robert L. Hall It always amazes me that horses that look beautiful are almost inevitably badmannered, while those with a face that looks like a pizza pie are the best-going ones.

Contrasts show up in people too, you know?

There was the gifted pianist and composer, Rachmaninoff, who could rattle off great streams of music, but could never write anything happy.

Or the philosopher, Montaigne, who practically invented what we call the modern-day essay — full of facts and figures from history — but who had to keep tabs in his library books of information because he had a memory so poor that he could not remember anything after reading it.

Or lucid creative artists Mozart and Hemingway, who never personally met a person in life that they didn't hate…and vice versa.

Then there are those you love to love: For me it is G.K. Chesterton, or C.S. Lewis, and even Carl Jung (when I find it in my heart to forgive him for writing 'Man and his Symbols.') Altogether, it proves that we are all different… wildly so.

Reason enough to celebrate.

For that means that there is a place in the sun for all of us. Because the chief characteristic of being human is a celebration of uniqueness and that one should glory in that uniqueness.

Ding, ding, ding!

That's a ten on the Truth-O-Meter.

Which is why many find the notion, “It takes a village to raise a child,” odd, because it tends to offer blandness and sameness instead.

As ironic as those we find who are conflicted in their own personality, is the experience of finding people who are like us. In particular, those who think like you do. It's like looking into a mirror, but seeing someone's else body instead of yours, reflected back-yet mouthing your words.

Again, irony.

An odd feeling… and an interesting one.

There are those who I am around on a daily basis who continually say or do things that I am on the verge of speaking or acting upon.

It is laughable, for the similarities are often funny. For instance, something happened, and I was thinking of a phrase, “hit the ground running,” today. And an associate said it even as I was thinking it.

“Hit the ground running,” he spouted.

“You're speaking my mind,” I told him. “That's spooky.”

Or, I might say, “Purt near,” and a lady nearby expressed, “My grandmother used to say that.”

Another person told me of a personal loss they had experienced. When I told that person what I thought when I experienced the same thing, the individual said, “That's what I have been thinking about for days.”

Empathy is a great thing.

A good recollection I have of a church I used to attend was a film series that really brought out the art of empathy and expressing empathy to others. The tongue may be a two-edged sword, but it is also a balm for the open sores that emotional trauma brings. Better than medicine, sometimes.

For it heals the soul.

And folks go to that fountain all the time. I love stories. Love to hear them and share them.

For me, a trip to the barber might do the trick. The man who cuts my hair is really an artisan… I believe he could cut the fuzz off a peach without touching the skin. And stories… oh, yeah.

I seek out those at church — especially those my age who share my experiences growing up and hold to the absolutes in this time of relative truth. And with long life comes great source material for stories. One such person I used to talk to on a daily basis, recently moved away. I can't tell you how much I miss our conversations.

But, this is how we grow, and learn. Through the beautiful ironies presented to us via those who are around us.

For instance, one neighbor of mine has skills in fixing things. I have skills in breaking them. And while I wear things out until they are worthless, another neighbor fixes things up so that they are worth value again, for re-sale.

Who knew?

This is why communication between people is so interesting and important. Because you hear things you didn't expect, or reaffirmations that you might trust, or even an alternate view you had not considered before-maybe contradicting views which make you think.

It is like having salt or pepper to spice up food. People with differing opinions are the spice of life. And without divergent thought, there is no growth, no learning, no knowledge. For everything we learn in this life is from… guess who?

Other people!

Which brings me back to a study of horses again, as at the beginning of this piece. Horses have a knack of herding. It is where they learn and adapt, grow and become what they are: Horses.

Same with people.

We become better people when we are around them. Not that we should be a cookie-cutter image of another… but that we should be the best we can be in our own skin and in society.

See you in the herd!