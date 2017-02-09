Blue Devils hold on to beat Patriots at Lehr Arena, 61-50

West Memphis snuffs Marion comeback attempt, retains lead to sweep season series

WM School District Midway through the fourth quarter, West Memphis point guard Sidney Stinson lobbed a dangerous cross-court pass in the corner to teammate Kelsey Hubbard.

No turnover.

But the pass brought Blue Devil coaches Larry Bray and Marcus Brown off their seats in disgust.

The reason for the dangerous pass, fatigue, was starting to set in on his Blue Devils, according to Bray.

Probably because his squad came out with more energy than Marion, pouncing on all the loose balls and grabbing rebounds out of the Patriots' hands. It was that kind of effort that the Blue Devils have given of late.

Stinson, in his second game at point guard, looked even better than his first outing at the position and wound up scoring 11 of his team-high 13 points in the second half of West Memphis' 61-50 victory over Marion on Thursday night before a large throng at Lehr Arena.

Even in triumph this season Bray has often picked out something his club could have done better. It is indicative of the upside he sees in his troops, and he's constantly pushing them.

Bray's squad shot above 50 percent from the field (.536) for the fourth straight game, outrebounded Marion 27-22 and had way more floor burns than its opponent.

Still…

'When you get tired, you stop thinking,' Bray said.

'Through the first 12 minutes we did a good job of getting up and down the floor, defending and rebounding. And then I thought we got kind of lackadaisical in the second half. I pulled Sidney aside after he threw that crazy pass to Kelsey on the baseline. He said he was tired, and I told him you do crazy things when you're tired. I told him to let me know when he's tired so I can take him out.'

The Blue Devils (20-3 overall, 13-2 in the 6A/5A3 Conference) eclipsed the 20-win mark for the first time since the 2010-11 season, and in so doing increased their odds of getting a favorable seeding for the upcoming 6A-East Conference tournament, which will not include their 5A conference members, but will add Little Rock Hall, Jacksonville, Pine Bluff, Mountain Home and Searcy.

'I haven't really thought about winning these 6A games in our conference, but I guess it means more to beat them,' Bray said.

West Memphis hit Marion (11-10, 7-8) hard out of the gate, going up 10-0 in the first quarter. After holding a 29-22 halftime edge, the Blue Devils went on a 132 run to open the third quarter for an 18-point bulge (42-24).

Their biggest lead was 4726 at the end of three quarters.

The Blue Devils got balanced scoring with Zachary Byrd and Hubbard each scoring 12 points while senior Tevin Mosley and ninth-grader Chris Moore scored 9 and 8 points respectively.

Marion cut that 21-point deficit to six (56-50) with 1:36 still to play in the game after junior Martinez Harper connected on his fourth three-pointer of the game.

But the Blue Devils doused the Marion flame by hitting 5 of 7 free throws in the final 1:07.

At times a recurring bugaboo, free-throw shooting was a deal-maker for the Blue Devils against Marion. The hosts hit 14 of 17 on the night.

Marion's Shaun Doss led all scorers with 14 points while Harper pumped in 12 and sophomore Timothy Ceasar had 9 before fouling out.

By Billy Woods