Late comeback pushes Lady Pats past Lady Devils

Explosive second- half play by Marion leads to victory

Victory slipped through the West Memphis Lady Devils’ (9-11 overall, 4-8 6A/5A-3 Conference) fingers Tuesday night, literally.

Twenty-six Lady Devil turnovers led to a 54-44 comeback victory, and the first victory ever at West Memphis for the Marion Lady Patriots (16-8, 10-5).

The sloppy play from the West Memphis ladies allowed the Lady Patriots to score easy baskets on their way to an 11-point victory, according to Lady Patriots Head Coach Shunda Johnson.

“We started hitting our layups,” Johnson explained. “I think that was a major key to our offense, being able to score transition buckets. And, once we score, we actually play better defense. It’s a chain reaction.”

However, it took a while for the Lady Patriots to capitalize on the West Memphis miscues.

The Marion ladies didn’t lead, in fact, until Marie Hunter dished the ball to Jakyya Clay who pumped in a basket from the low post with 1:30 left in the third quarter, giving the Lady Patriots a 36-35 lead.

The basket by Clay officially evaporated a 7-point Lady Devils’ lead at the halftime break.

Johnson believes her Lady Patriots team, for some reason, may play better after digging themselves in a whole. The Marion ladies also escaped with a comeback- victory in their previous outing: scoring 23 fourth quarter points to beat the Jonesboro Lady Hurricane (14-9, 10-4) in overtime.

“I’m not sure if they like playing from behind,” Johnson pondered. “I’m just so grateful they are not a group that gets down and stays down. They always feel like they have a light at the end of the tunnel. So, they continue to compete. I’m proud of them for having that fight in them. But, I tell them all the time ‘Stop putting yourself in a deficit, so we can learn how to play ahead.’” Allowing the Lady Devils to retain the lead for so long, despite a mistake fueled game, West Memphis dominated the boards throughout the first three quarters.

The Lady Devils snagged 25 rebounds in the first three periods of play while only allowing the Lady Patriots to come away with 14 boards in that time.

However, that trend changed in the final stanza. Marion came to life on the boards in the last eight minutes of play, hauling in 13 rebounds to only 6 boards for West Memphis.

One of the biggest rebounds for the Marion ladies came as Morgan Christian grabbed a board and was subsequently fouled. Christian drilled a pair of shots from the charity stripe to create a threepossession lead for the Lady Patriots, 49-42, with just 1:45 to play.

The Lady Patriots victory might mean more to Christian in particular, according to Johnson.

“I know this is probably one of those bitter-sweet moments (for Christian) because she’s actually a West Memphis native,” Johnson said. “I’m just glad she played solid because she fouled out the first game (against West Memphis). So, I think this probably serves as a confidence booster for her. She’s been working hard on her post game.”

The Lady Patriots and Lady Devils split the regular season series, each team winning a game on the other team’s home court. Emerging victorious in the second meeting carries a lot of weight for the Marion seniors, according to Johnson.

“I’m happy for that senior class,” Johnson raved. “That’s a big win for them and a big confidence booster.”

Leading the Lady Patriots in scoring, Hunter pumped in 16 points. Clay also finished with a double-digit scoring effort for Marion, pushing through 14 points. Christian and Angel Davie each chipped in 7 points apiece.

Ashely Harney also played key minutes for Marion towards the end of the game.

“I feel like Ashley Harney came in and gave us some valuable minutes in that third quarter when I had two of my starters out with four fouls,” Johnson boasted. “Ashely and Angel (Davie) came out with solid guard play and gave us everything they had.”

Although the Lady Devils could not rally around her, Paris Perkins led all scorers with 17 points. Keara Williams and Ty Bullins also had notable scoring games for the Lady Devils, knocking down 7 and 6 points, respectively.

The West Memphis ladies look to put the loss to Marion behind them as the Lady Devils travel to battle the Wynne Lady Yellowjackets (0-22, 0-13) Friday night.

Meanwhile, the Lady Patriots attempt to remain hot Friday night as the team travels to Jonesboro to compete against the Valley View Lady Blazers (10-12, 7-7).

Tip-off for both games is slated for 6 p.m.

By Collins Peeples