News Briefs

• Crittenden County Teacher Association Meeting

– Thursday,

at 1 p.m. at the Marion School District Administrative Office, 200 Manor, Marion. Program: Kevin Holt of Holt Therapy and Wellness. All retired teachers are invited. For more information call Mrs. S. Higgins at 732-5089.

• The Love Lecture – Special event to uplift teen girls around Valenties Day, Friday,

Feb. 10 at 5 p.m. For girls ages 15 and up. Admission $2 or feminine products: soap, body spray, lotion, etc. All proceed go to at risk girls and the girls club. at L3 Studio, 620 W. Broadway, Suite #9, West Memphis. Guest speaker Quin East.

• West Memphis Metropolitan Planning Meetings – Joint MPO Policy and Technical Coordinating Committees meeting Tuesday,

Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. All meetings will be at the West Memphis City Hall, 205 S. Redding, West Memphis. The public is invited to attend. For comments or additional information contact the MPO at 870-735-8148 or bce@sbcglobal. net or wmats.org.

• Forrest City Medical Center Heart Health Lunch n Learn – Thursday, Feb. 9 at East Arkansas Family Health Center in West Memphis 12 to 1 p.m. at 900 N. 7th St., West Memphis. Janet Benson, Forrest City Medical center 870-261-0444 or janet_benson@ quorumhealth.com

• Valentine Gala – Bethel AME Church, 2403 E. Barton, West Memphis on Saturday,

Feb. 11 from 6 to 8 p.m. Donation $10. Music, door prizes and fun. Rev. Larry Banks, pastor.

• Full Potential Fitness & Sports Training Basketball Clinic – Saturday, Feb. 11

from 4 to 7 p.m. for ages 7 to 17 at the Boys & Girls Club of Crittenden County. To register contact us at info@mystudiogray. com or call 901-3036221. $10 per participant.

• Community Helps and Neighborhood Guidance Endeavors (CHANGE), INC

– is sponsoring a 'How to Become a First Time Homeowner Workshop at Interceding Christian Center (ICC) on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 2 p.m. All of West Memphis and surrounding areas are invited. Please share this information with all your family and friends. The workshop is free of charge. Please call (870) 732-7993 to reserve a seat.

• West Memphis High School Class of 1977 Reunion – Planning 40th year reunion this Saturday, Feb. 11,

3 p.m. at 190 Shoppingway, West Memphis. For more information call 870-5148433.

• Music at Trinity In The Fields – Sunday Feb. 12 at 2 p.m., 110 Military, Rd., Marion, Marion High School Choir Soloists directed by John Peeples sponsored by DeltaARTS, Marion Chamber of Commerce, Marion Advertising and Promotion and The Evening Times.

• ‘Stone Soup’ visits DeltaARTS Matinees – The Arkansas Arts Center Children’s Theatre on Tour will perform Stone Soup at the Academies of West Memphis Performing Arts Center on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 12:30 p.m. as a part of DeltaARTS School Matinee Series. West Memphis Rotary is the producing sponsor with additional support by Arkansas Arts Council.

• Crittenden County Landlords Association Meeting – Thursday, Feb. 16

at 6:30 at Shoney’s West Memphis. Guest speaker Gail Blucker, Executive Director Landlords Association of Arkansas.

• Crowley’s Ridge Technical Institute Board of Directors Quarterly Meeting – Thursday, Feb. 16 at 1 p.m. in the board room.

• To all parents, guardians, stakeholders and interested parties of the Earle School District – Please post this date for your attendance at these conferences.

The Earle School District will host their spring Parent Teacher Student Conferences on Feb. 16 at each respective campus and the time for the conferences is starting at 2 to 6 p.m. Please make your attendance a necessity to pick up your children’s progress report thus far.

• Studio Gray Dance Clinic – at Boys & Girls Club of Crittenden County Saturday,

Feb. 18 form 4 to 7 p.m. Designed to help kids going into cheer, pom & hip hop. $10. To register contact us at info@mystudiogray.com or call 901-303-6221.

• Rosebud presents: “A Heart That Heals Banquet”

– Saturday, Feb. 18 at Rita’s On The Square, 500 W. Broadway, West Memphis. Door open at 6:30, banquet at 7 p.m. Honoring those affected by heart disease and/or a stroke. For more information call 870-514-5177 or 901387-8525.

• Avondale ABC Pre-School Applications 2017-2018 – taking applications for the school year. The ABC Pre-School is part of the Marion School District but is located at 1402 Crestmere in West Memphis. Applicants must be four years old on or before Aug. 1, 2017 and must live in the Marion School District. Applications will be accepted until all 60 slots are filled. The applications will also be available online at msd3.oer.

• Mount Beulah Outreach Ministries Utility Assistance

– For residents of Crittenden County, Mt. Beulah has been awarded federal funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security under the emergency food and shelter national board program. For questions and requirements call Mount Beulah Outreach Ministries at 870-559-8083. The deadline for applications to be received is March 7, 2017.

• Music at Trinity in The Fields – Sunday, March 19 at 2 p.m., 100 Military Road, Marion, Christian Brothers High School Saxophone Quartet sponsored by DeltaARTS, Marion Chamber of Commerce, Marion Advertising and Promotion and The Evening Times.

• Marion Countryside Ride – Saturday, April 1, 9 a.m. Open to all ages and skill levels with a 4 mile, 14 mile and a 45 mile route that will go to the Harahan Bridge Big River Crossing. $40 for adults and $20 for kids 12 and under. Ride starts and finishes at the courthouse square. Registration available online at www.marionarchamber.org or 870-739-6041 or at the Chamber office at 13 Military Rd. Contact Tracy Brick for more information tracy.brick@marionarkansas.o rg

• 2nd Annual Sultana Heritage Festival – Saturday, April 22, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Marion Courthouse Square – Free Admission. Historical festival to commemorate the 152nd anniversary of the Sultana Steamboat Disaster. Lecture series, living history portrayers, Civil War era music and food. For more information contact Tracy Brick at 870-739-6041 or tracy.brick@marionarkansas.o r g

• The West Memphis School District Participation in the Arkansas Public School Choice Act of 2015 – Parents and legal guardians of children residing outside the West Memphis School District who are interested in sending their child/children to the West Memphis School District for the 2017-18 school year may pick up and application at the WMSD Central Office located on 301 South Avalon. The Arkansas Public School Choice Act of 2015 provides a process by which parents may apply for the admission of their child to attend a school in a district outside the district in which the parent resides.

The parent must first submit an application to the selected non-resident district. The application must be on a form approved by the Arkansas Department of Education.

The application must be submitted or postmarked no later than May 1 of the year in which the student would begin the fall semester at the nonresident school district.

Applications do not have to be resubmitted for students currently attending the WMSD under the Arkansas Public School Choice Act. The notice complies with all provisions of the Arkansas Public School Choice Act of 2015.

• Hughes High School 1972 Class Reunion – The Hughes High School Class of 1972 is planning their 46th class reunion for the Memorial Day weekend in 2018. Planning meetings are being held the third Saturday of each month at the Anthonyville MB Church, 1961 Hwy. 147 S., Proctor. All class members are asked to attend. For further information on these meetings and the reunion please contact Claudette D. Dubois at 870792-7648.

• American Legion Post 53 – Fish fry 1st Friday of every month. Food served from 5-8 p.m. Karaoke every Friday and Saturday night at 7 p.m. Bingo Monday’s at 7 p.m., 150 Legion Road. 735-8803.

Feb. 9