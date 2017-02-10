Church Announcements

Last night of Annual Revival Friday, Feb. 10, 7 to 9 p.m. Guest speakers: Pastor Bobby Hayes of Powerhouse COGIC and Pastor Joe Harris of Tabernacle of Faith.

Anthonyville Missionary Baptist Church:

Celebrating the pre-opening of their 26th Anniversary for Dr.

Kenneth & 1st Lady Veronica Gibson on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 2:30 p.m. Speaker will be Dr.

K. C. McKenney. Guest churches will be Bright Star & Green River of Anthonyville, Truevine of Neuhardt, 1st Baptist Church of Edmondson, Pleasant Plains and Jennings Temple of Hughes. Everyone is welcome to join us for this special day.

Bethel AME Church,

2403 E. Barton, West Memphis: Valentine Gala Saturday, Feb. 11 from 6 to 8 p.m. Donation $10.

Music, door prizes and fun. Rev. Larry Banks, pastor.

Heavenly Gates Fellowship Ministry,

2805 S. Service Rd., West Memphis: Fellowship Program Sunday, Feb. 12 at 2:30 p.m. Guest speaker Pastor Charles Thompkins of Harvest Time Christian Church. Other guest will be Pastor Moody of El Shadda Ministry of Marion and VYAA Praise Team. R. L. Hunter, pastor.

Mt. Zion Church,

Clarkedale: Will celebrate a Night of Love and Praise Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6 p.m.

Guests include Pastor Jarvus Nathan & Pleasant View Choir, Beautiful Zion Choir, New Zion Choir, Mt. Olive Choir, Gospel Mellowtones, Sisters in Christ and soloist Sister Robbie Amos.

Evangelist Mary Crayton, sponsor.

Sister Bobbie Coneley, emcee. Rev.

Leo Hayslett, pastor.

New Beginning Outreach Ministry, 135 S. 9th St., West Memphis: Valentine Love Program Sunday, Feb. 12 at 3 p.m.

Guest pastor James E. Parker and the Morning Star Church also Pastor Jones and the New Shiloh Church of West Memphis.

Hosted by Evelyn Sheilds.

Pastor Willie Coleman.

New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 310 E.

Polk, West Memphis: Valentine Service Sunday Feb. 12 at 3 p.m. Guest speaker Pastor Dennis Little, New Generation Holiness and Mt. Olive.

Loretta Holmes, sponsor.

S. J. Parker, pastor.

Old St. Paul News: No children’s church this Sunday, Feb. 12. Frederick S. Anthony, host pastor.

Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Outreach Ministry,

300 S.

14th St., West Memphis: Will perform “Jesus A Love Story” on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 11 a.m.

during morning worship service. All members are reminded to wear red and donate to the program.

Rev. Ronnie Reel, pastor.

Pleasant Plain Missionary Baptist Church, Hwy. 38 West of Hughes: 1st Musical Program Sunday Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. Featuring Gospel Jubilees, Christian Royaletts Gospel Consolators and others.

Sis. Hicks, sponsor. Dr.

McKenney, pastor.

All People Fellowship Ministry: