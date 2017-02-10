MOMOSCOIPE HOROSCOPE

F©r Satairdlaiy, IFsrbinisiiry lls Mil For Saturday, Ferbuary 11, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) This is the perfect day to introduce reforms and improvements to your job. It's also the perfect day to think about how you can improve your own health. Do you have any ideas?

Your romantic connections will be intense today. In fact, anything that you do socially or with the arts, sports or playful activities with children will be quite purposeful.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) A discussion with a female relative will be very much to the point today. Look for ways to make improvements to plumbing, bathroom and laundry areas at home.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Today you will be strong in all of your communication with others. You will say what you mean and mean what you say. You also will be quick to see if anyone is lying or playing loose with the truth.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) You might see ways to improve something you own today. Or perhaps you will see new applications for something you own. Some of you might have fresh moneymaking ideas.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Take a realistic look in the mirror today, and ask yourself what you can do to improve the impression you create in your daily world. After all, appearances are important.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) This is a great day for research of any kind. You have intensity,

purpose and endurance, and that is what gets results.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) A conversation with a female acquaintance will be intense today. This also is a good day to think about future goals.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) Aconversation with a boss or someone in a position of authority will be intense and to the point today. It might benefit you to suggest reforms and improvements.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Conversations about politics, religion and racial issues will be penetrating and passionate today. Tread carefully if you want to avoid arguments.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) This is a good day to look at your relationships with others in terms of money and shared property. You might see a better way of doing things that benefits all involved.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Today you might see ways to improve your closest relationships. You might discuss them directly, or you could make your own private observations.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are idealistic. At times, you appear aloof and eccentric. You are open-minded, intelligent and a natural leader. You will experience a time of culmination, success and financial accumulation during the next three years. That's why it is wise to settle your debts this year. This also is a social year that deals with the results of last year's changes.

