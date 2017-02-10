Hughes/Horseshoe Lake News

Kamp Karefree

Kamp Karefree will reopen under new management on March 1, from 2 to 10 p.m. The Grand Opening will be Friday March 3. Winter Hours will be Wednesday through Sunday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., the hours could change. The Kamp will specialize in steaks and will have a KK Burger which will have 24 ounces of meat on it. At this time Shirley Reed plans to have a Seafood Buffet on Friday nights and Saturday’s will have Fried Chicken & Spaghetti Buffet. She hopes to have a Prime Rib Evening one night.

Town Meeting

No report from Water Operator, Rick Scarbrough or Vince McDermott, Code Enforcement Officer. The Fire Chief, Billy Thomen reported that the dirt work is about to begin on Trout R., for the training center. Council agreed to change the meeting time to 6 p.m. and adopt the 2016 budget for 2017. Marsha Siders received approval for the Annual Easter Party. It will be held April 1st at City Hall. Town council also approved a key pad lock for the fire station and for Horseshoe Lake Baptist Church, to move in the Old Store on Lake Estates Dr. ***

Hughes United Methodist Church Acknowledgments

Feb. 10th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Jonathon Hill, Morgan Bartoush, Don Green Jones, Jack Graves Jones, Judi Wacaster, Pam Pouncey, Juanita Washburn and Brandon Hedges. In Memory: Mrs. E.J. Chaffin, Sr.

Feb. 11th – Happy Anniversary to: Joni & James Pierce and Jules & Amy Pinero. In Memory: Jimmy Bentley.

Feb. 12th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Audrey Smith, Michael Pouncey, Josh Wilkins and Carroll W. Bernard.

Feb. 13th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Alexander Cupples and Lindsey Van Houten. Happy Anniversary to: George & Pam Zanone.

Feb. 14th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Amy Mize Dunaway. In Memory: Molly May and Patsy Goacher.

Feb. 15th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Jacob Coats, Joe Cox, Ashli Cupples, Kelly Yung Bobo, Debbie Collum, Kayla Cosgrove and Jamie Blankenship. Happy Anniversary to: Ricky & Sharon Barkley.

Feb. 16th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Amanda Funderburg and Carson Collins. In Memory: Mrs. Charles Adams, Sr.

Calendar of Events Feb. 11th

Mass, 4:30 p.m., St. Mary’s of the Lake Catholic Church.

Feb. 12th

Sunday School, 10 a.m., Worship Service, 11 a.m., Horseshoe Lake Baptist Church.

Worship Service, 11 a.m., Hughes United Methodist Church.

Feb. 13th

Hughes Rotary meets, 6 p.m.

Hughes Town Meeting, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Deadline for weekly news, 8 p.m., contact Holly Bacon at (870) 339-3514 or hbacond7@aol.com.

Feb. 14th

Valentine’s Day!

Zumba class, 8 a.m., Surf Club Building.

Crittenden County Master Gardener rescheduled meeting, 1 p.m., County Extension Office in Marion.

Feb. 16th

Zumba class, 8 a.m., Surf Club Building.

Hughes Fire Dept. meets, 7 p.m., Fire Station on Blackwood.

