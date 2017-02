Marriage Licenses

Feb. 2 Hector Ceniceros, 42, and Maira Estrada, 37, both of Horn Lake, Mississippi Fidel Padilla, 34, and Zania Y. Serafin, 26, both of Memphis Feb. 3 Randy D. Shirley, 39, and Tiffany D. Ownby, 36, both of West Memphis Migriel D. Hernandez, 38, and Maria Rodriquez, 38, both of Memphis Ronald P. Guidry, Jr., 49, and Elvira A. Gonzalez, 48, both of Horn Lake, Mississippi Edgar Flores, 37, and Deysi J. Roblero, 36, both of Memphis Thomas J. Gipson, Jr., 69, and Ebony M. Osborne, 34, both of West Memphis Jessie R. Ramirez, 22, and Sandy V. Salazar, 22, both of Memphis Luis E. Ortiz, 24, and Sandra G. Ordaz, 21, both of Memphis Feb. 6 Elias H. Lazo, 27, and Claudia V. Ruby, 39, both of Memphis Gonzalo Martinez, 30, and Elodia C. Macarro, 20, both of Memphis Jorge A. Dimas, 25, and Lupita Chapa, 24, both of Memphis Orlando J. Andino, 34, and Angelia D. Jose, 53, both of Cordova, Tennessee Gregory M. Wilson, 43, of Forrest City, and Christy L. Rooks, 39, of Wynne Benjamin Laguna, 27, and Ana C. Rodriquez, 26, both of Memphis William B. Harkey, 51, and Sabra L. Smullin, 40, both of West Memphis Nicholas S. Reid, 26, and Heather N. Gean, 30, both of West Memphis Nathanael Luna, 46, and Martha P. Medellin, 28, both of Memphis Feb. 7 Luise Nava, 46, and Kira K. Fuenmayor, 47, both of Cordova, Tennessee Christopher Williams, 54, and Pamela Chisson, 51, both of West Memphis Feb. 8 Lamonte M. Gatewood, 21, and Tammie N. Chambers, 35, both of West Memphis

Divorce Petitions

Feb. 1 Deborah J. Tamay vs. Enrque Tamay DeShaundria L. Thomas vs. Damien A. Thomas Feb. 3 Darren Sean Reasons vs. Stephanie Lynn Reasons Katherine Rachael Hollis vs. Ryan Bradshaw Hollis Feb. 6 Alyse Nicole Bowen vs. Scott Monroe Bowen Primas Lewis Dale vs. Monica Raquel Dale Kenneth Jacobs vs. Deborah Jacobs

Marion Police Reports 01/23/17 – 01/30/17

01-23-17 – 8:35am – 167 Forrest – Breaking and Entering 01-23-17 – 11:07pm – 515 Par #5 – Terroristic Threatening 01-23-17 – 6:30pm – 272 Shiloh – Breaking and Entering 01-23-17 – 10:44am – 14 Military Road – WARRANT Nonpayment of Fines and Costs 01-23-17 – 11:30pm – 286 Alta Vista – Breaking and Entering 01-23-17 – 6:00am – 196 Alta Vista – Breaking and Entering x 2 / Theft of Property 01-23-17 – 10:00am – 27 Alta Vista Cove – Breaking and Entering / Theft of Property 01-23-17 – 8:00am – 192 Forrest – Breaking and Entering 01-23-17 – 7:00pm – 272 Forrest – Breaking and Entering 01-23-17 – 8:00pm – 186 Alta Vista – Breaking and Entering / Theft of Property x 2 01-23-17 – 12:30pm – 801 Carter – Disorderly Conduct 01-23-17 – 8:00am – 52 Mckenzie Cove – Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card / Theft of Property 01-23-17 – 6:27pm – 2700 N I55 – Aggravated Robbery 01-23-17 – 5:30pm – 102 Judge Smith – General Information 01-24-17 – 12:15pm – 350 Afco Road – WARRANT Nonpayment of Fines and Cost 01-24-17 – 2:30am – 75 Alta Vista – Breaking and Entering / Theft of Property 01-24-17 – 9:29am – 1 Patriot Drive – Theft of Property 01-24-17 – 9:20am – 350 Afco Road – WARRANT Nonpayment of Fines and Costs 01-24-17 – 4:00pm – 513 Par #10 – Theft of Property x 2 01-24-17 – 9:00am – 338 redwood Cove – Criminal Mischief 01-24-17 – 1:29pm – Mid America BLVD – Recovery of Stolen Property 01-24-17 – 7:00am – 136 Hillcrest Cove – Criminal Trespass 01-24-17 – 5:30pm – 452 Military Road – Forgery / Theft of Property 01-24-17 – 7:00pm – 403 E. Brinkley Loop #2 – Persons in Disagreement 01-24-17 – 8:30pm – 604 Stewart – Domestic Battery 01-24-17 – 10:30pm – 903 Rue Saint Andre – Aggravated Robbery 01-25-17 – 10:00pm – 604 Stewart – Filing Flase Report / Harassment 01-25-17 – 11:00pm – 3733 I55 – Theft of Property x 2 01-25-17 – 9:10pm – 328 Alta Vista – Domestic Battery / Terroristic Threatening 01-26-17 – 1:49am – 14 Military Road – WARRANT Nonpayment of Fines and Costs 01-26-17 – 8:00am – 801 Carter – Bullying 01-26-17 – 8:00pm – 66 Ash Cove – Breaking and Entering 01-26-17 – 12:31pm – 801 Carter – Disorderly Conduct / resisting Arrest 01-26-17 – 8:00am – 509 Par #4 – Harassing Communications 01-27-17 – 12:15am – 913 Nicks Cove – Persons in Disagreement 01-27-17 – 9:00am – 362 Southwind – Persons in Disagreement 01-27-17 – 12:25pm – 801 Carter – Battery 01-27-17 – 11:00am – 120 Henry – Criminal Trespass / Harassment / Criminal Mischief 01-27-17 – 3:45pm – 3820 Complex Road – Harassment 01-27-17 – 7:55pm – 135 Cottonwood – Battery 01-27-17 – 6:29pm – 3477 Highway 77 – Suspended Driver License 01-28-17 – 5:25am – L.H.Polk – General Information 01-28-17 – 6:29pm – 14 Military Road – WARRANT Nonpayment of Fines and Costs 01-28-17 – 4:00pm – 105 Gail Cove – Persons in Disagreement 01-28-17 – 7:04pm – 350 Afco Road – Harassment / Disorderly Conduct 01-28-17 – 8:40pm – 135 Cottonwood Cove – Harassing Communications 01-28-17 – 5:30am – 104 Cottonwood Cove Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle 01-29-17 – 8:00am – 910 Pleasant Plains – Persons in Disagreement 01-29-17 – 8:20pm – 14 Military Road – WARRANT Nonpayment of Fines and Costs 01-29-17 – 9:00am – 2980 I-55 – Harassment 01-29-17 – 8:30pm – 111 Allen Cove – Criminal Mischief 01-29-17 – 2:50pm – 810 Belle Rive – Persons in Disagreement 01-29-17 – 7:30pm – L.H.Polk – Persons in Disagreement 01-30-17 – 11:35am – 100 Court – Disorderly Conduct 01-30-17 – 4:00pm – 515 Par #5 – Theft of Property 01-30-17 – 6:10pm – 914 Neil Sain Loop – Persons in Disagreement 01-30-17 – 10:00pm – 400 L.P.Mann – Drunk, Insane and/or, Disorderly 01-31-17 – 1:36am – 350 Afco Road – WARRANT Nonpayment of Fines and Costs 01-31-17 – 11:20pm – 150 Henry – Persons in Disagreement 01-31-17 – 3:30pm – S. Currie – Disorderly Conduct 01-31-17 – 12:00am – 410 E. Brinkley Loop #1 – General Information 01-31-17 – 5:30pm – 2695 Highway 77 – Shoplifting

West Memphis Police Reports 1/23/17 – 1/30/17

1/23/17 12:26 AM 1223 N Missouri FAILURE TO APPEAR 1/23/17 10:04 AM 626 E Broadway AVE FAILURE TO REGISTER – FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH REPORTING REQUIREMENTS 1/23/17 10:28 AM 2511 Gathings Dr. THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 1/23/17 10:33 AM 1800 N Missouri St. THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – ALL OTHERS 1/23/17 11:10 AM 3900 Petro RD A FRAUDULENT USE OF A CREDIT CARD / CARD OR ACCOUNT NUMBER IS STOLEN 1/23/17 11:21 AM 100 Court St. FAILURE TO APPEAR 1/23/17 12:12 PM 350 Afco RD FAILURE TO APPEAR 1/23/17 12:57 PM 513 Cox ST THEFT OF A FIREARM VALUED AT LESS THAN $2,500 1/23/17 1:13 PM 100 Court St. FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH CONDITIONS OF SUSPENDED SENTENCE 1/23/17 1:35 PM 1100 Martin Luther King Jr DR LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 1/23/17 2:57 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD GENERAL INFORMATION 1/23/17 4:45 PM 626 E Broadway AVE FAILURE TO APPEAR 1/23/17 5:59 PM 7171 E Broadway AVE REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 1/23/17 10:24 PM 1100 Ingram BLVD Robbery Aggravated 1/23/17 10:29 PM 204 S 18Th St. BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 1/23/17 10:59 PM 1100 Martin Luther King Jr DR LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY

DAMAGE)

1/24/17 1:05 AM 100 Court ST SATISFY COMMITMENT 1/24/17 1:55 AM 800 Martin Luther King Jr DR THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 1/24/17 4:10 PM 502 Rice ST THEFT $1,000 OR LESS ALL OTHERS 1/24/17 2:10 PM 628 S 9Th THEFT OF A FIREARM VALUED AT LESS THAN $2,500 1/24/17 2:37 PM 701 Stanford Dr. CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 2ND DEGREE / RECKLESSLY

DESTROYS

1/24/17 2:45 PM 2908 Beatty ST BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 1/24/17 4:19 PM 2309 S Service RD POSSESSION OF SCH I OR II LT 2GM 1/24/17 4:34 PM 918 E Broadway AVE FOUND PROPERTY 1/24/17 5:32 PM 409 S Avalon ST 3 BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 1/24/17 6:48 PM 346 Sfc 322 GENERAL INFORMATION 1/24/17 7:02 PM 2508 Gathings St. TERRORISTIC ACT / SHOOTS AT OR PROJECTS AN OBJECT THAT CAUSES PROPERTY DAMA 1/24/17 7:11 PM 2004 N Mcauley DR RECOVERED STOLEN VEHICLE 1/24/17 7:38 PM North College/I-40 POSSESSION OF SCH I OR II NOT METH OR COCAINE PURPOSE TO DELIVER 1/24/17 9:16 PM 220 W Broadway AVE 3 DISORDERLY CONDUCT / CREATES HAZARDOUS OR PHYSICALLY OFFENSIVE CONDITION 1/24/17 11:02 PM Highway 77 / North Service Road POSSESSION OF SCH I OR II LT 2GM 1/25/17 12:08 AM South Rhodes/ Tyler POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 1/25/17 5:42 AM South 19th Street / East Polk Avenue FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE (OUT OF STATE FELONY) 1/25/17 9:28 AM Walker / East Broadway POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 1/25/17 11:58 AM 450 N College BLVD CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 1/25/17 1:52 PM 403 S Avalon ST 2 BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 1/25/17 1:57 PM 100 E Broadway AVE FORGERY 1/26/17 12:45 PM 2007 E Service RD FRAUDULENT USE OF A CREDIT CARD / OTHER REASONS FOR UNAUTHORIZED USE OF CAR 1/25/17 2:57 PM 501 W Broadway AVE DISORDERLY CONDUCT / FIGHTING OR VIOLENT, THREATENING, OR TUMULTUOUS BEHAV 1/25/17 4:23 PM 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 1/25/17 4:35 PM 429 W Broadway AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 1/25/17 4:38 PM 3050 S.L. Henry ST FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH CONDITIONS OF SUSPENDED SENTENCE 1/25/17 4:58 PM 2406 Talonwood DR 418 BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 1/25/17 5:02 PM 318 E Bond ST FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH CONDITIONS OF SUSPENDED SENTENCE 1/25/17 5:22 PM 2007 S Service RD THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – FROM VEHICLE 1/25/17 5:29 PM 900 N College BLVD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 1/25/17 8:29 PM 305 N 35Th St. THEFT BY RECEIVING (FIREARM) 1/25/17 9:07 PM 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 1/25/17 9:31 PM 300 S Avalon ST LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 1/25/17 9:55 PM 305 N 35Th ST POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE PURPOSE TO DELIVER LT 2GM 1/25/17 11:53 PM 800 Martin Luther King Jr DR FOUND PROPERTY 1/26/17 8:53 AM 2503 N Gathings DR FOUND PROPERTY 1/26/17 9:45 AM 409 N 32Nd ST BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 1/26/17 10:10 AM Avalon Street/ Garrison Street CARELESS AND PROHIBITED DRIVING 1/26/17 10:42 AM Martin Luther King Drive/ On Ramp to I-55 West LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 1/26/17 10:53 AM 617 S Roselawn DR LOITERING 1/26/17 12:24 PM 429 W Broadway AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 1/26/17 4:30 PM 200 block of South 8th Street DISORDERLY CONDUCT / UNREASONABLE OR EXCESSIVE BEHAVIOR 1/26/17 6:04 PM Ingram Boulevard / East Barton Avenue NO VEHICLE LICENSE 1/26/17 6:43 PM Ingram Boulevard / East Barton Avenue POSSESSION OF SCH I OR II LT 2GM 1/26/17 11:30 PM 2407 E Service RD FOUND PROPERTY 1/27/17 8:57 AM 350 Afco Rd. FAILURE TO APPEAR 1/27/17 10:35 AM 2007 E Service RD LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 1/27/17 12:46 PM 429 W Broadway AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 1/27/17 12:51 PM N Missouri/E Service Rd AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 1/27/17 1:25 PM Unknown FRAUDULENT USE OF A CREDIT CARD / OTHER REASONS FOR UNAUTHORIZED USE OF CAR 1/27/17 1:55 PM 501 W Broadway AVE GENERAL INFORMATION 1/27/17 3:01 PM 4000 Petro RD GENERAL INFORMATION 1/27/17 3:18 PM 212 Fallis DR FRAUDULENT USE OF A CREDIT CARD / OTHER REASONS FOR UNAUTHORIZED USE OF CAR 1/27/17 3:21 PM 2204 Autumn ST CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE PROPERTY OF ANOTHER VALUE $500 OR LESS 1/27/17 3:41 PM 729 N 18Th St. BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 1/27/17 3:48 PM 429 W Broadway Ave. THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 1/27/17 4:34 PM 626 E Broadway AVE GENERAL INFORMATION 1/27/17 6:07 PM 505 Birch ST DISORDERLY CONDUCT 1/27/17 6:14 PM 403 Oxford St. DISORDERLY CONDUCT 1/27/17 8:34 PM SL Henry Street / South Walker Street POSSESSION OF SCH IV OR V LT 28GM 1/28/17 12:28 AM 513 Wilson RD BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 1/28/17 12:44 AM I-55 / MLK POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 1/28/17 12:47 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD DELIVERY OF METH OR COCAINE LT 2GM 1/28/17 12:55 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 1/28/17 4:34 AM 2901 Church ST BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 1/28/17 5:26 AM Walker / East Service Road POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 1/28/17 6:00 AM West Jackson / South Redding AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 1/28/17 7:42 AM 2921 White ST BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL