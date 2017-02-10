MHS senior Coca-Cola scholar national semifinalist

Bramuucci up for scholarship honors

www.msd.org Marion High School senior Ally Bramucci has been named a semifinalist for the 2017 class of the Coca-Cola Scholars program. With the 2016 class, the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation will have provided more than 5,700 scholars nationwide with more than $66 million in scholarships.

“As a premier scholarship provider, we recognize our role in helping young people achieve their college goals,” said Mark Davis, President of the Foundation. “The economy continues to affect many students’ ability to attend the college of their choice, so it is critical we continue to stay the course. The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation received nearly 86,000 applications this year, and the semifinalists are truly some of the most accomplished students in the country.”

Bramucci ranks with approximately 1,900 high school seniors who are in the running for 150 college scholarships with $20,000 each. Students are selected to advance to this next phase based on academic excellence, leadership and service demonstrated in school and community activities. Then class of 2017 Coca-Cola Scholars will mark the 29th consecutive year that the Foundation has awarded scholarships.

In addition to receiving college scholarships, those students selected as Coca-Cola Scholars will be welcomed into a vibrant and growing family of alumni that fosters lasting connections with its members. No other scholarship program maintains such lifetime connections or nurtures such a unique culture. Coca-Cola Scholars stay in touch through regional councils, special events, and through their local Coca-Cola bottling facilities. In 2006, the Coca-Cola Scholars Alumni Advisory Board was created to build on the efforts of the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation through networking, mentoring, collaborations and friendships in order to make an even greater positive impact together.

Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation, a joint effort of Coca-Cola Bottlers across America and the Coca-Cola Company, is one of the largest corporate-sponsored, achievement-based scholarship programs of its kind in the United States. The program recognizes a diverse group of extraordinary high school seniors who have demonstrated academic and civic excellence in their school and communities.

The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation was created in 1986 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Coca-Cola and to establish a legacy for the education of tomorrow’s leaders through college scholarships.

Bramucci maintains a 4.14 GPA, is a member of Mu Alpha Theta, the National Honor Society and the Lady Patriots championship volleyball team. As a senior, he is taking AP Chemistry, AP Art and AP Computer Science. She also attends ASU Mid-South when she is taking Comp II and Psychology.

She plans to major in Chemistry in college with an eye for entering the medical field. She has narrowed her college choices to Baylor, Arkansas State University or the University of Central Arkansas.

She is the daughter of Tabatha and John Bramucci. Her mother is a biology teacher at MHS. Her dad is a farmer.

Mission Graduates

Pastor Larry Brown, Executive Director for the 8th Street Mission for Jesus Christ (second from right) pose with the February graduated of the mission program. From left to right are: Jefferson, Joe, Phillip, Pastor Larry Brown, and Wade.

Submitted photo

From the Marion School District