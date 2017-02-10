Sports briefs

• ASU Mid-South Lady Greyhounds Basketball — The ASU Mid-South Lady Greyhounds basketball team will open up a three-game home stand next week. The Lady Greyhounds will play on Saturday, Feb. 11, against North Arkansas College at 2 p.m. On Monday, Feb. 13, Three Rivers Community College of Missouri invades the Dog House at 5:30 p.m., and on Saturday, Feb. 18, the Lady Greyhounds take on Arkansas Baptist College at 2 p.m.

***

Sign-ups for the JW Rich Girls Club Spring 2017 Volleyball season are underway. Don't wait! Leagues are open to girls ages 8 to 18. Sports fee is $50 (plus $50 annual membership if you have not already paid). The Girls cllub is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, from 3 to 6 p.m. (Closed on wednesday). The sign-up deadline is Feb. 17. You can also register on Saturdays through the end of basketball season. Come by or call (870) 732-5500.

***

• Texts from Riverside Raceway — The easiest way to sign up for text messages from Riverside International Speedway is to Text RIVERSIDE to 84483 to Riverside International Speedway.

***

• Delta Gymnastics classes — Classes available for ages 2 and up on Thursdays @ 5:15. For more information please contact Delta Gymnastics at 870-7355900. John Beaumont jbeau.younglife@gmail.co m, Sara Fenter sfenter@fenterpt.com, or Jerry Fenter – jfenter@fenerpt. com.

***

• Studio Gray To Go Dance Program — Want to be part of the best dance program in West Memphis? Come by the Crittenden County Boys & Girls CLub any time for information and answers to questions about the program. No experience necessary — Ballet, tap, jazz, tumbling, boys hiphop. Registration is $20. All grades welcome!

• Spring Volleyball —