Clark recieves 2016 Gary Withrow Award

Arkansas State’s Jemar Clark was honored last week

news@astate.edu JONESBORO — A fouryear Arkansas State football letterman from 201316, Jemar Clark was honored during the Red Wolves’ men’s basketball game Monday night at the Convocation Center as the recipient of the 2016 Gary Withrow Award, which is presented annually to the team’s outstanding offensive lineman of the year.

Clark, who earned First Team All-Sun Belt Conference recognition as both a junior and senior, was presented with a crystal trophy honoring him as the latest Withrow Award winner. His name will also be inscribed on the Gary Withrow Award plaque that resides in the offensive linemen meeting room at the A-State Football Facility.

Clark helped lead A-State to an 8-5 overall record, the Sun Belt Conference championship, and a victory over American Athletic Conference member UCF in the AutoNation Cure Bowl this past season.

Including Clark’s 2012 redshirt season, the Red Wolves won four conference titles during his time with the program.

The award was created and is funded by the Old Warriors Foundation, which consists of former Arkansas State University football players. Withrow coached A-State offensive linemen for 17 years. His pupils included former NFL players Ken Jones (Buffalo Bills) and Ray Brown (San Francisco 49ers, St. Louis Cardinals, Washington Redskins, Detroit Lions), who concluded his 20-year NFL career with the Redskins and is now the offensive line coach for the Carolina Panthers.

“Coach Withrow had a tough love relationship with his players,” said Tommy Walker (former AState player, 2013 Hall of Honor inductee, 2014 All-Centennial Team), who played under Withrow’s direction in the early 1980s. “He demanded the best out of all of his players, which meant his players giving their best at all times. We believed in him as a coach, and we believed in each other as players. We believed and still believe in the brotherhood of Arkansas State University football.”

From Jerry Scott