Ford of WM donates to Blue Devils
Photo by Billy Woods
Ford of West Memphis presents a check for $8,000 to the Academies of West Memphis Athletic Booster Club for its “Drive 4UR School” fundraiser last fall. Presenting the check is 'Pretty Kenny' Hamilton and Mark Taylor of Ford of West Memphis, along with Blue Devil coaches Larry Bray, Billy Elmore, Gary Cordell, Charles Beard, Erin Neeley, Kevin Holt, Brian Webb, West Memphis Athletic Director Lanny Dauksch, and Booster Club president Carolyn Chrestman.