Girls Club Scores

Action from the JW Rich Girls Club

Recent results from J.W.

Rich Girls Club: In the 9 through 11 Division, the Shooting Stars defeated the Lady Warriors 12-10.

Also in the 9 through 11 Division, the Sparks emerged victorious over the Patriots 27-9. Taylor Little and Madelyn Hollaway helped carry the Sparks to victory, pumping in 12 and 7 points, respectively. The Patriots 9 points consisted of 8 from Kendall Brasfield and 1 point from Madlyn Jackson.

In the third game of the 9 through 11-year-old division, the Razorbacks defeated the Warriors 26-3. Olivia Jones and Maddie Patterson lifted the Razorbacks to victory, pushing through 14 and 8 points, respectively. Two points from Martin and a single point from Claire Hall made up the Warriors point total.

In the 7-8 Division, Grind City defeated Dynamite 15-8. Cherish Selvy and Jordyn Wilkerson helped carry Grind City to victory, knocking down 6 and 5 points, respectively. Lynlee Patterson scored 5 points for Dynamite in the loss.

Also in the 7-8 Division, the Celtics defeated the Pink Ladies 14-5. Izzy Fenter led all scorers with 7 points while Madison Dunn added 3 points for the Celtics. Bella pushed in a pair of points for the Pink Ladies.

By Collins Peeples