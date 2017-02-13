Hazley, Lady Lions ready for tourney

Wonder girls on hot run

WM School District The scoring machine known as Aryah Hazley eclipsed an almost unheard of total last week as her Wonder Lady Lions picked up yet another win.

Hazley, a ninth-grader, surpassed the 1,000-point mark for her career at Wonder in only three years of work.

Her head coach, Kwame Brown, can't say enough about her.

'She's special,' Brown said of Hazley. 'She's the hardest worker in the gym.' Hazley was told of her feat just a few days ago. She was surprised anyone even kept up with such a statistic.

'I was eating lunch and one of my teachers congratulated me. I didn't even know what she was talking about,' said Hazley. 'It was shocking. I never even knew they kept up with that.'

According to Brown, Hazely is averaging 22.6 points per game this season, which is pretty close to averaging a point a minute. Junior high games are 24 minutes long, and because the Lady Lions have mostly blown out their opponents, sometimes Hazley isn't on the floor near the end of some games.

Brown said Hazley has amassed 412 points this year and 315 last year and approximately 277 her seventh- grade year.

'Aryah's basketball IQ is way above what it should be for a girl her age,' said Brown. 'She sees the floor, and when she's ready to go she just takes over.'

Hazley's Lady Lions have the No. 1 seed in this week's conference tournament in Jonesboro. Wonder will play on Wednesday at 6:10 p.m. against the winner of a first-round game between Jonesboro MacArthur and the East Red Imps.

Wonder, which ran up a 42-game winning streak spanning the last two seasons, is 20-1 this season.

After Hazley is done with the junior high tournament, though, she will be promoted to head coach Shelia Burns' Lady Devils for the 6A-East Conference tournament.

Photo by Billy Woods

By Billy Woods