MOEOSCOIPE

HOROSCOPE For Tuesday, February 14, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) This is an upbeat day to deal with members of the general public. It's also a good day to enjoy the company of partners and close friends. Enjoy!

Co-workers will be supportive of you today, because everyone is in a good mood. Work-related travel is likely.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) This is a fun day for sports events, playful activities with children, the arts, social occasions and romance. Whatever you do will expand your day in a fun-filled way.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) The earlier part of this day is excellent for real-estate deals. This also is a wonderful time to entertain at home. Invite the gang over!

(July 23 to Aug. 22) This is a positive day for those who are in sales, marketing, writing, teaching or acting, because you really are on your game! All Leos feel upbeat and positive.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) This is a good day for business and commerce because you're not afraid to think big. A positive attitude with great expectations almost always will yield good results.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Today the Moon is in your sign, lined up with lucky Jupiter. This makes you generous and sympathetic to others. You feel optimistic and willing to help wherever you can.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) You might put your needs second today to help someone who is in dire straits. You will do this because it feels rewarding to do the right thing.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) You'll enjoy hanging out with others today, especially in clubs, teams and classes. There's a strong sense of camaraderie with others, especially if you are working for a common goal.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Your enthusiasm for something will impress bosses, parents and VIPs today. They see your positive attitude as an asset, and they are willing to bet on you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) This is a good day to make travel plans because you are enthusiastic about what is possible. You're not afraid to think big and reach for the impossible.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) You can benefit from the wealth and resources of others today, which is why gifts, goodies and favors will come your way. Just ask and ye shall receive.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are imaginative and spontaneous. You love a pleasant surprise. This year, something you've been involved with for about nine years will end or diminish to make room for something new. Although this is a year of service to others, it also is a great year to travel. Get ready for a fresh, new cycle waiting in your future!

