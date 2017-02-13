Sports briefs

• ASU Mid-South Lady Greyhounds Basketball —

The ASU Mid-South Lady Greyhounds basketball team continue a three-game home stand this week. The Lady Greyhounds will play Three Rivers Community College of Missouri in the “Dog House” at 5:30 p.m. this afternoon, and on Saturday, Feb. 18, the Lady Greyhounds take on Arkansas Baptist College at 2 p.m.

Signups for the JW Rich Girls Club Spring 2017 Volleyball season are underway. Don't wait! Leagues are open to girls ages 8 to 18. Sports fee is $50 (plus $50 annual membership if you have not already paid). The Girls cllub is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, from 3 to 6 p.m. (Closed on wednesday). The sign-up deadline is Feb. 17. You can also register on Saturdays through the end of basketball season. Come by or call (870) 732-5500. ***

• Delta Gymnastics classes — Classes available for ages 2 and up on Thursdays @ 5:15. For more information please contact Delta Gymnastics at 870-735-5900. John Beaumont jbeau.younglife@gmail.com, Sara Fenter – sfenter@fenterpt. com, or Jerry Fenter jfenter@fenerpt.com

