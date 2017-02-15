Catt headed to Tennessee Wesleyan

Marion senior is Athens bound this fall

From Emily Gilmer

Tennessee Wesleyan University ATHENS, TN — Tennessee Wesleyan University has proudly accepted Gabi Catt of West Memphis for the upcoming academic year. TWU welcomes Gabi, a current student at Marion High School, to the Tennessee Wesleyan Bulldog family!

Home of the Bulldogs, Tennessee Wesleyan is a private, comprehensive institution grounded in the liberal arts and affiliated with the United Methodist Church. Located in Athens, Tennessee, only 45 minutes from Knoxville or Chattanooga, TWU offers an array of undergraduate and graduate programs including a well-known nursing program.

Opportunities outside of the classroom includes a rich student life program.

Greek life, many clubs and organizations, and championship athletic teams combine to make the TWU college experience one to remember.

