Local musician set for album release

Amber Dunn to debut ‘Arkansas Line’ this Saturday

By Ralph Hardin

ralphhardin@gmail.com “Don’t quit your day job.”

That’s what the critics say to many aspiring artists trying to make a name for themselves in their chosen field.

Amber Dunn’s day job is as a hairstylist at her father’s shop, Larry’s Hair Designs, a mainstay in the West Memphis community. But she might have to make an important decision in that regard as her burgeoning music career begins to grow.

Dunn has been playing on the local circuit for some time now, and after honing her skills on the stage, she has taken her talents to the recording studio.

Dunn has been trying her hand at a music career for a number of years, which included moving to Nashville two years ago.

The recording industry is a tough nut to crack but she has stuck with her dream and that perseverance has paid off with “Arkansas Line.”

“I'm so proud to announce that after a year of recording and working with two time Grammy award winner Mark Goodman and my very best friend and lead producer Andrew Cabigo that my album Arkansas Line is finally ready to be released!” said Dunn. Join us please for a great night to celebrate and thank everyone along the way who's helped!”

“The venue, which locals just call ‘The 40,’ is the very first veteran bar I ever sang at, as well as my local watering hole.

Plus for my Memphis folks, it's just across the bridge! First exit! No excuses!”

Dunn is a country girl through and through, and it shows in her music. She currently has a number of videos on YouTube that showcase her talents, including a pair of originals and her rendition of a few popular country standards.

The community is invited to the album release party to hear songs from the album and meet Amber.

No haircuts, though.

That’s her day job.

For now.