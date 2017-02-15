Photos by Mike Douglas

Marion Elementary AR awards

Students at Marion Elementary School are setting a fast pace in the Accelerated Reading (AR) program. The top three readers in the second grade (top photo) are (from left) Cameron Chambliss (137,190 words), Witt Kennedy (160,284 words) and top reader Rekeya White (228,472 words). The top class with the most points earned was Elizabeth Franklin’s class with 635.7 points. Melonie Bryan’s class took top honors with the highest average test score with 94.3 percent. In all, second-graders earn 46,410 AR points, passed 36,750 quizzes and read 55,079,142 words from the grading period. Third-grade best readers (bottom photo) are (from left) Madelyn Massey (400,330 words), Robert Hall (751,577 words) and the top reader, Kelsy Main (1,579,764 words). Lanell Butler’s class earned the most AR points with 845.2. Denton Machen’s class had the top test average with 94 percent.