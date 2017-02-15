HOROSCOPE MOMOSCOIPE

ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Take care of banking details and red-tape issues like inheritances, taxes, debt and insurance matters today. It will feel good to get some of these things out of the way.

Today the Moon is in a sign that is opposite from Taurus, which means you have to cooperate with others. This simply requires some tolerance and patience. No biggie.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Because you want to get better organized today, set aside 20 minutes to tidy up your workspace or where you live. Even a little effort will make you happy with the results.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Set aside some time today to play and have fun. Enjoy sports events, playful times with children or perhaps a fun flirtation. You need a break today!

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Home, family and real estate will be your focus today. Perhaps a conversation with a female family member (especially a parent) will be important.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) You have a strong need to talk to others today. You don't want to have superficial chitchat. You want to know what's happening, and you want to share your own experiences as well.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Money, cash flow or something to do with a possession that you own will be your focus today. When it comes to money and finances, information is power.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Today the Moon is in your sign, which will make you more emotional than usual. This is why you might overreact when talking to others. Keep this in mind.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) Today you will prefer to be low-key and work behind the scenes or alone. Some days we like publicity; some days we don't.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) A conversation with a female acquaintance will be important today. Perhaps you'll want to share your hopes and dreams for the future with someone.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Personal details about your private life will become public today. This is because you are having a moment that is high-viz, especially in the eyes of bosses and VIPs. (This also includes the police.)

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Do something different today. Shake up your routine to satisfy your urge for a little adventure. You also want to learn something new.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are ambitious and hard-working because you hope that acclaim and achievement will bring you respect and prestige. It's important to know that you will benefit by dealing with others this year. This means your success lies in interacting with other people. Make friends. Join clubs and organizations. Your social activities will be mutually beneficial.

