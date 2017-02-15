WMCS Junior High Black Knights are district champs

West Memphis Christian hoops squad battled fierce competition and the flu to earn a district title

By Collins Peeples

sports@theeveningtimes.co m Completing a three-game tournament sweep, the West Memphis Christian Junior High Black Knight Boys earned the right to refer to themselves as 1-AA District Champions.

The championship run began last Monday, as the Junior Black Knights not only battled Marshall Academy, but also the flu.

Despite the stiff condition and illness, the Junior High Black Knights gutted out a 61-10 victory.

Lacking some players because of poor health, West Memphis Christian Head Coach Marcus Davidson believes his team rallied around the players that were on the court.

“We had several kids that were not feeling well, but these kids fought through it,” Hatcher explained.

“They played some of the best team ball that I have seen them play. Jacob Hatcher, our big man, came up big.”

Indeed, Jacob Hatcher did carry his team by pumping in 16 points. Garret Waller also turned out a doubledigit scoring effort in the round-one game by pushing through 10 points.

Proving Davidson’s point about the guys playing well as a team, three other players finished with over 7 points. Noah O’Brien and Tony Moore chipped in 9 points apiece while Daniel Rivera contributed 8.

Following the round-one victory, the Junior High Black Knights dominated in the semi-final round, winning 53-16 over Lee Academy.

Following a slow-paced start to the game, J.

Hatcher and Waller once again stepped up big to carry their team.

“We were still missing a couple players due to illness, but we did come out and played hard to get the win,” Davidson said. “The boys started off slow but woke up and pulled out another great win. We didn’t give up through the game.

Garrett Waller and Jacob Hatcher were both big on the boards for us.”

In the semi-final victory, Waller poured in 16 points while Hatcher knocked down 12. Rivera finished third on the Junior High Black Knights in scoring, pushing through 6 points.

In the 1-AA District Championship game, the Junior High Black Knights were finally tested, defeating Marshall Academy again but only by a 36-26 score.

Marshall Academy stayed in the game by focusing on limiting Hatcher.

“Marshall decided to double and triple team our big man, J. Hatcher,” Davidson explained. “So. Tony Moore stepped up and scored 13 points for us.”

Behind Moore’s team-leading 13 points, three players pumped in 6 points apiece.

Rivera, J. Hatcher and Brady Holloway evenly divided an 18-point total.

The 1-AA District Champion West Memphis Christian Junior High Black Knight boys finish the year 17-1.