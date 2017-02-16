Blue Devils extinguish Blazers

Perimeter shooting opened up scoring inside the paint for the Blue Devils against the Valley View Blazers Tuesday night

WM School District A warning for teams which decide to pack their defenses against West Memphis the rest of the season: The Blue Devils have the shooters to counter.

With Valley View sagging on West Memphis ninth-grader Chris Moore inside on Tuesday night at Lehr Arena, junior Kelsey Hubbard swished three consecutive three-pointers in the first quarter to fuel a 56-34 Blue Devil victory.

After Valley View's Parker Reed drained a three to tie the score 7-7 in the first quarter, Hubbard, who led the Blue Devils with 15 points, canned three-balls on the next three trips down the floor.

That immediately opened things up inside for Moore, who then added two baskets in the paint to make it 17-7 in a matter of less than three minutes.

'We came out shooting the ball well,' Bray said. 'When you do that it covers for a lot of things that you do wrong. That's something we're going to have to do when teams start packing it in on defense against us.'

The Blue Devils (22-3 overall, 15-2 in the 6A/5A-3 Conference) began a stretch of three games this week, all of them at home. They'll face Nettleton tonight at Lehr Arena in the regular-season finale and then open at home Saturday in the 6A-East Conference tournament, most likely against Mountain Home.

As of press time no time had been set for the Saturday game.

With their eyes now squarely on the postseason, the Blue Devils are trying to clean up areas that have plagued them this season, namely turnovers.

After committing 40 turnovers combined from the previous two games, the Blue Devils shaved it down to only 7 against Valley View.

And, Bray gave his bench and seldomused players a chance to sharpen their games against Valley View. He pulled his starters immediately after building the 177 early lead.

The Blue Devils' three-point barrage continued in the second quarter when junior Curtis Washington came off the bench to drain a triple to open the second quarter.

With the reserves playing the remainder of the quarter, the Blue Devils only scored three more points while taking a 23-13 lead into the locker room at halftime.

West Memphis got 18 bench points against Valley View with sophomore back-up point guard Cavin Paige leading the way with 8 thanks to a couple of nifty moves off the dribble to the basket.

In the second half, Bray put five guards in the game. Four of them were well under six-feet tall.

'I told them we were fixing to go midget,' Bray joked.

'We were pretty small out there. But they practice just as hard as the starters and they all run the offense well. There are some things we can run with our smaller guys in there. I thought Cavin was great the last four minutes of the game.'

With most of the starters playing the third quarter, the Blue Devils increased their cushion to 43-20 by the end of the stanza.

Two other Blue Devils scored in double figures as senior center Tevin Mosley pumped in 11 points and Moore scored 10.

Reed paced Valley View with 9 points while Lehman McNabb scored 7.

By Billy Woods