February: the end and the beginning

Times Outdoors Columnist

February is always a very strange month signaling the end of winter and the beginning of spring. The weather goes from well below freezing to shirt sleeve temperatures in only a couple of days. This year it ranged from 25 degrees to a record breaking 79. It is not out of the question for us to have a snow or sleet.

This is also the transition period when hunting is just about over and we start thinking about fishing.

There is still some archery season left with many of the bucks having shed their antlers and some of the does are carrying fawns.

Rabbit and squirrel season are still open, but there are not many “dumb animals” left. Those available now have been educated by the hunters for several months. This is a great time to have a squirrel dog with the trees bare and easy to see the treed squirrel. Squirrel hunting over a dog is a great way to get a young hunter enjoying the woods. Fishing has been surprisingly good depending where the fishing trip takes place and the weather for that particular day. There have been a lot of crappie caught on Horseshoe Lake. If the lake is too rough, crappie are being caught in the bayous, but the fish tend be on the small size.

If the wind allows, the piers are producing bigger fish because many docks have trees sunk around the pilings For the accomplished bass fisher men, good numbers and good size bass are being taken.

If you can get an invitation to some of the private ponds and lakes, you will be pleased with the results.

That is if the weather allows you to fish. The afternoons tend to be more

John Criner

consistent. Dr. Keith and I were invited to a private lake north of Turrell and we had an outstanding afternoon catching 30 large crappie, all one pound or better, and 50 plus bass.

The bass ranged from about a pound to the string topper that went six pounds. The larger fish were full of eggs. It’s unusual for fish to have eggs this early in the year.

By the way, these early season fish really make for a great fish fry. We released all but a few that we kept to eat.

The Memphis Boat Show is this week end at the Ag Center. The show starts on Friday and ends on Sunday about 5 p.m. It’s always enjoyable to visit the different exhibitors with all the new items in the outdoor world. One of my favorite vendors is Peanut Lures that are made locally. They always have a large booth with a good selection of baits at a very reasonable price.

As the weather becomes more consistent, enjoy what Mother Nature has to offer and please take that Youngin’ with you. These trips with the kids become some of your best memories. Lakeside Taxidermy offers quality mounting at a reasonable price and fast service. Please send me stories and pictures so we can share them with the readers.

Papa Duck Lakeside Taxidermy 870- 732- 0455 or 901482- 3430 jhcriner@ hotmail. com

Nice Bass

Dr. Keith Criner holds up one of many nice bass taken from his secret honey hole.

Submitted photo

Left: Steve Lackey and his grand-daughter Liza Bynum on a youth hunt. Right: Liza holds up her first duck.

Submitted photos

Steve Lackey, along with (from left) Daniel Rivera, John Stephen Mills, Wilson Bynum, and John Ellis Price. The group shot three ducks by 7:30 a.m., but it got too cold and they decided to cancel the rest of the hunt. Zola the Queen did the retrieving.

Youth Hunt

Eagles at Wapanocca

Travis Reynolds sent in these two pics of eagles at Wapanocca Wildlife Refuge.

Submitted photos

By John Criner