Lineup change lifts Lady Devils to victory

Playing with two centers, the West Memphis Lady Devils overpowerd the Valley View Lady Blazers

WM School District Shelia Burns decided it was worth a shot.

The West Memphis girls coach hadn't played two bigs in the starting lineup all season, but a few weeks after getting exposed in the paint area at Valley View, Burns pressed the right button on Tuesday night at Lehr Arena.

Five-feet-10 senior center Jayla Sheppard, a back-up all season, made her first start this year alongside regular starting center Ty Bullins and the duo combined for 23 points in the Lady Devils' 52-33 victory over Valley View.

Sheppard scored a season-high 13 points and steadied the Lady Devils (15-11 overall, 9-8 in the 6A/5A-3 Conference) when Bullins was saddled with foul trouble.

'Where's that been all year?' Burns chided, referring to Sheppard. 'Playing (Sheppard) tonight helped Ty relax and loosen up.'

Burns said the lineup tweak was necessitated by Valley View's Rachel Dodd, who blazed the nets for 15 points and added 5 blocked shots in the Lady Blazers' 54-34 blowout over the Lady Devils last month in Jonesboro.

'I felt like (two bigs in the lineup) would fit against (Valley View),' Burns said. '(Dodd) is such a strong post player and she's very difficult to guard. In Sunday's and Monday's practices we worked hard with both of those bigs on the floor.'

Another Burns move made it additionally hard for the Lady Blazers to get the ball inside to Dodd. The Lady Devils picked up Valley View at halfcourt on defense and the hosts got some deflections and generally kept the visitors off balance on offense. Offensively, the Lady Devils got it rolling in the third quarter after heading to the locker room at halftime with a 21-15 lead.

Senior Taylor Johnson hit four three-pointers, three of which came in the third quarter, on her way to a game-high and season-high 17 points.

Johnson hit 12 of her total in a third quarter that saw West Memphis jump Valley View for a 19-3 run to take a 40-23 lead into the fourth quarter.

'She was in her zone tonight,' Burns said of Johnson. 'We've been waiting on a breakout shooting performance like that from her.'

Bullins, who fouled out, added 10 points for the Lady Devils while senior Keara Williams scored 6.

Dodd paced Valley View with 11 points.

The Lady Devils play the regularseason home finale tonight against Nettleton. It will be Senior Night.

Tip-off will be at 6 p.m.

By Billy Woods