MOEO§€OIPE HOROSCOPE

For Friday,February 17, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Use the next four weeks to plan what you want your personal new year ahead to be. (Your personal new year is from birthday to birthday.)

You will be more popular in the next four weeks. Enjoy interactions with friends as well as groups, clubs and associations. These interactions will benefit you.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) You will be high-viz for the next four weeks, because the Sun is at the top of your chart. This casts a flattering

light on you, which lets you impress bosses and VIPs.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Do whatever you can to get a change of scenery in the next four weeks. Travel if possible. You also can expand your world through study, learning and film.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Work to get out of debt during the next four weeks, because your focus on debt and taxes will be strong. This also will be a passionate time for you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) You need more sleep during the next four weeks, because the Sun is now opposite your sign. (The Sun is your source of energy.)

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Do whatever you can to get better organized, because you can do this in the next four weeks. Make lists, and buy shelving material, folders, cleaning equipment – whatever you need.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) You will be in a playful mood for the next four weeks. Accept all invitations to party. Enjoy sports events and fun activities with children. Romance is favored!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) Your focus will be on home, family and your private life in the next four weeks. Many of you will have important interactions with a parent as well.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Get ready for a busy four weeks ahead! Your schedule will be jam-packed with appointments, errands, short trips and talking to others, plus increased reading and writing. Busy you!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Cash flow, money, earnings and maintaining your possessions will be your primary focus during the next four weeks. Get it together!

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) The Sun will be in your sign for the next four weeks, giving you a chance to recharge your batteries for the rest of the year. You also will attract favorable situations and people to you.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are passionate and intense. However, you know how to contain your feelings. Your persuasive skills can promote your humanitarian endeavors. This is a year of choice. You likely will make an important decision. During the first half of the year, reduce your overhead expenses so that you are financially strong later in the year. Happiness is having alternatives.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)