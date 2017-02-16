News Briefs

– Jim Fiveash, the commander of the American Legion Post 53 needs Volunteer Van Drivers to transport veterans who live in Crittenden County to their VA appointments at the Memphis VA Medical Center and the new Primary Clinic in East Memphis. A 10 passenger transportation van will be furnished by the VA. For requirements and information contact Patrick Kennedy, LCSW, at 901-523-8990, ext. 5540.

• American Red Cross Volunteers Needed – Join the Crittenden County Disaster Action Team (DAT). For volunteer requirements and more information contact Crittenden County DAT Captain Steve Porter at 901495-4177.

• ‘Stone Soup’ visits DeltaARTS Matinees – The Arkansas Arts Center Children’s Theatre on Tour will perform Stone Soup at the Academies of West Memphis Performing Arts Center on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 12:30 p.m. as a part of DeltaARTS School Matinee Series. West Memphis Rotary is the producing sponsor with additional support by Arkansas Arts Council.

• Crittenden County Landlords Association Meeting – Thursday, Feb. 16 at 6:30 at Shoney’s West Memphis. Guest speaker Gail Blucker, Executive Director Landlords Association of Arkansas.

• Crowley’s Ridge Technical Institute Board of Directors Quarterly Meeting – Thursday, Feb. 16 at 1 p.m. in the board room.

• To all parents, guardians, stakeholders and interested parties of the Earle School District – Please post this date for your attendance at these conferences.

The Earle School District will host their spring Parent Teacher Student Conferences on Feb. 16 at each respective campus and the time for the conferences is starting at 2 to 6 p.m. Please make your attendance a necessity to pick up your children’s progress report thus far.

• Studio Gray Dance Clinic – at Boys & Girls Club of Crittenden County Saturday,

Feb. 18 form 4 to 7 p.m. Designed to help kids going into cheer, pom & hip hop. $10. To register contact us at info@mystudiogray.com or call 901-303-6221.

• Rosebud presents: “A Heart That Heals Banquet”

– Saturday, Feb. 18 at Rita’s On The Square, 500 W. Broadway, West Memphis. Door open at 6:30, banquet at 7 p.m. Honoring those affected by heart disease and/or a stroke. For more information call 870-514-5177 or 901387-8525.

• The Crittenden County Election Commission – Will be conducting voting machine Logic and Accuracy Testing for the Earle Special Election and Marion Special Election at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 20 at the Election Commission Office, 116 Center St., Marion.

• Avondale ABC Pre-School Applications 2017-2018 – taking applications for the school year. The ABC Pre-School is part of the Marion School District but is located at 1402 Crestmere in West Memphis. Applicants must be four years old on or before Aug. 1, 2017 and must live in the Marion School District. Applications will be accepted until all 60 slots are filled. The applications will also be available online at msd3.oer.

• Marion School District School Choice – Marion School District participates in the Arkansas Public School Choice Act of 2015. The Act allows parents to apply for admission for their child to attend a school in any district beyond the one in which the parent resides. If a student desires to attend a school in a nonresident district, the student’s parent shall submit an application to the nonresident district. The application must be postmarked no later than May 1 of the year in which the pupil would begin the fall semester at the nonresident district. Applications may be obtained at Marion School District office, 200 Manor St., Marion. The deadline is May 1.

• Mount Beulah Outreach Ministries Utility Assistance

– For residents of Crittenden County, Mt. Beulah has been awarded federal funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security under the emergency food and shelter national board program. For questions and requirements call Mount Beulah Outreach Ministries at 870-559-8083. The deadline for applications to be received is March 7, 2017.

• Girls Empowerment Symposium – Saturday, March 18 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Interceding Christian Center, 414 Thompson Ave., West Memphis. ‘I am my Little Sister’s Keeper’ focusing on girls ages 10-19 years of age. Hosted by Crittenden County Health Department in partnership with Interceding Christian Center.

• Music at Trinity in The Fields – Sunday, March 19 at 2 p.m., 100 Military Road, Marion, Christian Brothers High School Saxophone Quartet sponsored by DeltaARTS, Marion Chamber of Commerce, Marion Advertising and Promotion and The Evening Times.

• Marion Countryside Ride – Saturday, April 1, 9 a.m. Open to all ages and skill levels with a 4 mile, 14 mile and a 45 mile route that will go to the Harahan Bridge Big River Crossing. $40 for adults and $20 for kids 12 and under. Ride starts and finishes at the courthouse square. Registration available online at www.marionarchamber.org or 870-739-6041 or at the Chamber office at 13 Military Rd. Contact Tracy Brick for more information tracy.brick@marionarkansas.o rg

• 2nd Annual Sultana Heritage Festival – Saturday, April 22, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Marion Courthouse Square – Free Admission. Historical festival to commemorate the 152nd anniversary of the Sultana Steamboat Disaster. Lecture series, living history portrayers, Civil War era music and food. For more information contact Tracy Brick at 870-739-6041 or tracy.brick@marionarkansas.o r g

• Arkansas State University Degree Center – Offering admission, advising, and scholarship information/assistance for students interested in attending Arkansas State University-Jonesboro on the ASU Mid-South campus. Students can major in Criminology, Business, Nursing, or Education and live locally. Assistance is available Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information call, Kennidi Ridgell, Degree .

• 15th Street Childcare Development Center – Announced its sponsorship of the USDA Food Program. Meals will be available at no separate charge or at a reduced charge for National School Lunch Program and at no charge for Child and Adult Care Program.

• Feeding/Mentoring Program – Free Food at Barton Court Apartments for ages 5-18 sponsored by USDA At Risk Program 3:15 Supper/4:15 Snack.

