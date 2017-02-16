Rams upset Patriots at home

In a low scoring contest, an array of threes pushed the Paragould Rams past the Marion Patriots on Marion’s Senior Night

The Marion Patriots (1211 overall, 8-7 6A/5A-3 Conference) lived and eventually died by the three-ball during Tuesday’s 50-45 Marion Senior Night loss to the Paragould Rams (12-14, 8-10).

Martinez Harper received a pass from Shaun Doss with less than a minute left until the halftime buzzer and swished home a threepointer to give the Patriots a 28-24 lead at the break.

Harper, in fact, knocked down 2 of his 4 first half treys in the final minute of the second quarter.

However, as quickly as the Marion points came in the first half, they disappeared in the later portion of the game.

The Patriots rocky Valentine’s Day relationship with the long-range score left the team confused when it quit falling through the net, according to Marion Head Coach Irving Clay.

“We made some threes and then we started falling in love with the three-ball and it wasn’t falling,” Clay explained. “We were not smart enough to make the adjustment to take the ball inside. When we did take the ball inside we just missed a lot of chip shots.” The scoring momentum from behind the arch shifted drastically away from the Patriots to the opposing Rams during the fourth quarter. Paragould’s Collin Kingston drilled 3 of his 4 total three-pointers in the final stanza, the biggest coming from the left corner to give the Rams a 4439 lead with 3:35 remaining.

“We knew the big boy could shoot the ball and we didn’t cover him,” a frustrated Clay said. “We failed to do our job. You have to find the shooter and that’s just lackadaisical on our part, not doing what were supposed to do.”

While Kingston heated up, the Patriots cooled off.

The Marion team only managed to score 15 total points in the second half.

Harper banked in a shot at the 5:13 mark of the third stanza to give the Patriots their largest lead of the night, 35-28. However, the Rams then ignited for a 92 run which bled into the beginning of the final quarter and ended with Matt Lawrence knocking down a free throw to give the Rams their first second- half advantage with just over six minutes to play.

Keyshawn Woods dished the ball to Doss who scored a layup for Marion to cut Paragould’s lead to 41-39 with 4:35 left in the game, but Kingston’s sharp shooting lifted the Rams in the end.

As Marion’s seniors walked off their home court for the last time in the regular season, defeated, Clay did not mince words about his feelings regarding his team’s inability to pull out a Senior Night victory.

“It’s embarrassing to lose your last home game. It really is,” Clay stated. “I don’t care if you’re playing, anybody. You have to protect the house.”

Harper led all Marion scorers in the defeat, pumping in 16 points.

Timothy Ceaser pushed through 9 points while also snagging 10 rebounds and swatting away 7 Paragould shots. Doss finished third on the Patriots team in scoring, knocking down 8 points and hauling in 6 boards. Kamari Marrs and Quindarius Johnson also contributed to the scoreboard in their last regular season game, scoring 4 and 2 points, respectively.

Kingston blazed the way for the Rams to victory, leading all scorers with 22 points. Caden Loyd also turned in a double-digit scoring effort for Paragould, chipping in 12 points.

The Marion Patriots play their last regular season contest this Friday as the team hits the road to take on the Blytheville Chickasaws (14-11, 9-9).

Tip-off is precluded by a ladies varsity game which is slated to begin at 6 p.m.

By Collins Peeples