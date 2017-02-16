When Words Collide

There is a voice from the past that is desperately needed in this day. That voice is that of George Herbert-the 17th century Welsh poet and orator.

A learned and holy man, Herbert forsook the world of politics in his day and took holy orders from the Church of England. And although known for his unfailing care for his parishioners, our world remembers him today largely for his prose, poetry and wise quotes.

Why do we need his advice today?

Because Herbert, in his writings, had a way of cutting through to the truth.

And we have a great need of truth, because at this juncture in our nation’s history, we have those who are trying to promote themselves as those who “Tell truth to power,” or declare that “They do things for the children,” when in fact, the opposite is true. They misuse words, or simply lie about their intentions.

To me, this became all the more significant recently when I learned of some locals who were pushing a certain agenda and who seemed convinced of their purpose-regardless of the fact that there was neither any proof, nor any personal evidence offered to validate their said agenda.

These locals reminded me of Elizabeth Warren on the floor of the Senate, namecalling fellow Senator Jess Sessions, labeling him with all sorts of derogatory slurs, without the slightest truth being anywhere in evidence.

And in Warren’s case, it earned her the dubious distinction of being charged of being in violation of Rule 19 of the Senate and being told by the legislator monitoring the floor speeches to sit down and shut up. The last time any such incident happened in the Senate appears to have been in 1979 when one Senator called a colleague an “idiot” and “devious.”

Which proves that namecalling, innuendo and hearsay are never welcome at any proceeding … and they never should be. Especially when any degree of décorum is observed or professionalism is supposed to be in play. This should be even more important when it touches a person’s livelihood, for then you are inflicting personal harm, as in the case of the Sessions appointment.

Herbert, the poet, covered this type of situation-namely, the Warren brouhahamost succinctly when he admonished: “He that knows nothing, doubts nothing.”

For, there seems to have been no doubt in the mind of Elizabeth Warren that she thought she was doing God’s work, by trying to bring down a fellow Senator. Yet, there was nothing but vindictiveness in her actions in the Senate by Warren-as by those locals who revealed their personal agenda in my presence on the day in question, cited above. She had no personal knowledge at all concerning Sessions or his motivations … and the locals, no truth working in theirs. And what is more outrageous is when those like Warren purport themselves as high-minded and working in the interests of others, but are almost always working in their own self-interest instead. Most of the time you can detect the phoniness of their spiel, when these individuals promote themselves as being “Open-minded” and such.

Only, you can be so openminded that your brains fall out of your skull. Which is where the maxim, “If you don’t stand for something, you will fall for anything,” comes into play. (Although Herbert was not the one who penned that particular phrase.) But, here is where another of Herbert’s cautions should be noted.

He wrote, “Fine words dress ill deeds.”

And this is so true in today’s society.

Everyone is ‘offended’ these days. There is a cult of ‘Victimization,’ which holds that no one should ever be ‘offended.’ And we all should be attuned to the slightest hurt — sensitive to the slightest twinge.

All the kids get a trophy, even crappy teachers get tenure, and students who aren’t mature enough to handle the truth on college campuses need ‘safe zones’ so they won’t break out in hysterical tears and be sent to the university psychiatrist for counseling sessions for trauma.

You even hear some declare that people are ‘offended’ by those who object to illegal immigration, or are against the annihilation of innocents due to abortion, or might not embrace the legalization of marijuana and hard drugs, or oppose allowing convinced felons to be released from prisons.

They are not ‘sensitive’ enough to the rights of others, some declare.

Fine words, right?

Don’t we need to have bigger hearts than that, the liberals ask?

No. We need to have bigger brains, so we don’t fall for their false arguments.

And in our personal lives as well. There is never a time of life when it is right to compromise-not with our integrity, nor in our attitude.

“The resolved mind hath no cares,” wrote Herbert. There is no substitute for integrity, nor is there any need to apologize for our personal convictions. If there are those who will not respect you for your views, kick dirt over them and move on.

And do not hesitate, nor flag, nor spend time trying to validate your stance.

Instead, Herbert admonishes us: “Do not wait; the time will never be ‘just right.’ Start where you stand.”

Start where you stand.

Right here.

Right now.

And don’t worry about it. There will always be those who will not like you, or appreciate your efforts-no matter how hard you try to placate them.

If you must worry, worry about yourself first. Because if you cannot help yourself, you cannot help others. Or again, as Herbert wisely observed, “Do well and right, and let the world sink. “

Do not worry about the path others take. Think nothing of revenge upon others for the bad treatment you have received at their hands. It was Confucius who once advised, “Before you embark on a journey of revenge, dig two graves.”

That second grave being your own.

And finally, respect yourself enough to give yourself leave to enjoy life. For, in the last analysis, if you really want revenge, then Herbert renders this thought for your contemplation: “Living well is the best revenge.”

By Robert L. Hall