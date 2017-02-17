Blue Devils eye Mountain Home in conference tourney opener

The West Memphis Blue Devils enjoy a five- game win streak heading into the brand new 6A- East Conference Tournament

WM School District Larry Bray has been in the business for 32 years, but this conference tournament thing is ground-breaking stuff for him.

Since he became head coach of the West Memphis Blue Devils, Bray’s teams have gone straight from regular-season play to the state tournament.

Not this year, though.

Bray’s Blue Devil boys and Shelia Burns’ Lady Devils will compete in the 6A-East Conference Tournament starting Saturday at Lehr Arena.

Tournament outcomes will determine seeding for the Class 6A state tournament at Lake Hamilton High School March 1-4.

The Lady Devils will play Pine Bluff tomorrow at 2:30 p.m. and Bray’s boys will follow at approximately 3:30 p.m. against Mountain Home.

The Lady Devils are the No. 4 seed. The West Memphis boys are the No.

2 seed behind top-ranked Jonesboro.

The winner of the Lady Devils-Pine Bluff game will play next Tuesday (Feb. 21) against the winner of the No. 2 seed versus the winner of the No. 7 seed.

Should the Blue Devil boys win Saturday, they would play at home against the winner of the Jacksonville versus Marion game.

The Blue Devils (23-3) enter tournament play with a five-game win streak and a state ranking of No. 5 in the latest Max Preps poll.

The concept of the conference tournament was necessitated by the Arkansas Activities Association’s attempt to cut down travel for basketball teams. Thus, the Blue Devils and other Class 6A teams were placed in a hybrid regular-season conference that includes Class 5A teams from Northeast Arkansas.

Bray isn’t fond of the idea.

“I don’t like it,” he said, flatly. “But we’re not the only ones having to do this. We’ll play to win and play as hard as we can.”

Mountain Home entered this week with a 9-14 record and a 4-6 mark in its conference. I don’t know anything about this particular Mountain Home team, although we’ve played them in the past,” Bray said. “I should have an idea about how to attack them.”

Bray, however, said he likes the way his team is playing heading toward postseason play.

“There are still some things to improve on and iron out, but yeah, I like where we’re at as a ball club,” Bray said. “I’m anxious to see how it all plays out.”

By Billy Woods