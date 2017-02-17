Church Announcements

Celebrating 26th Anniversary for Dr.

Kenneth & 1st Lady Veronica Gibson on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 2:30 p.m. Speaker will be Dr.

Lee Wilkins, Jr. Guest churches include Walnut Grove of Hughes, Mt.

Olive of Waverly, Branch of Turner, New Hope of Marvel and Next Level Ministries of Memphis, Tennessee.

Blessings Thru Faith:

Black History Service Honoring Living Legions Sunday Feb. 19 at 3 p.m.

Guests include Judge Samuel Turner Jr., Pastor Booker T. Cooper, Pastor Herman Coleman, Sister Doris Martin, Minister Minnie Cooper, Bro.

Ronald Brinkley, Bro.

Dennis Hutchinson, Bro.

Ellis Bell, Pastor Scotty Lackland, Sis. Shawanda Robertson, Bro. Stanley Eckwood, Sister Nancy Blount. Guest speaker Bishop Samuel Blount of True Love Outreach Ministries of Memphis.

Purpose for honoring Living Legion Thula Thomas. Narrator Elder Ricky Smith. Presenters Herman and Carol Jackson from Family Matters and Elder Larry Price of Price Tax Service. Epostle Lillian Hodges.

New Beginning Outreach Ministries, 135 S. 9th St., West Memphis: Celebrating Black History Month Sunday, Feb. 19 at 3 p.m. Guest church will be Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church of Turrell with Pastor Donald E.

Wilson as guest speaker.

Sis. Catherine Davis, emcee. Sis. Barbara Weatherspoon, sponsor.

Willie James Coleman, pastor.

New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 50 Crowder Rd., Proctor: After the regular morning 9 a.m. Sunday school and 10 a.m. service, Pastor Faggett will be the guest speaker Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at God’s House of Praise in Forrest City where the host pastor is Jerry Walker, Sr.

Old St. Paul News: We will have children’s church this Sunday. Youth speaker is Minister Darrell Anthony and Frederick S.

Anthony is the host pastor.

Unity Baptist Church,

719 S.

11th St., West Memphis: Special guest this Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

is Rev. Greg Wells delivering his first sermon. Dr.

Herman Coleman, host pastor.

Anthonyville Missionary Baptist Church: