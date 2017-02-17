Hughes/Horseshoe Lake News

hbacond7@aol.com

Bunko

This month’s Horseshoe Lake Ladies Bunko played at the home of Lethia Jo Cupples. This month’s hostess was Donna Culver. Holly Bacon had the most big bunko’s and won high score too. Low Score went to Debby Allison. Summer Bacon had the traveler’s pillow at the end of the night. The ladies enjoyed Mexican noodles, Toasted Bread, Salad, Fudge Pie and Cheesecake.

Condolences

Our prayers and thoughts go out to Rachele Shea and her family of Horseshoe Lake. Rachele’s mother, Eda Claire Lake Slabaugh of Parkin, passed away on February 7th. Memorials may be sent to: Parkin United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 291, Parkin, AR 72373.

Flower Show

The Arkansas Federation of Garden Clubs, Inc. (AFGC) is hosting an Advanced Standard Flower Show “Art-rageous”. It will be open to the public February 24-26, at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock. Hughes Town & Country Garden Club member, Teresa Shannon, is the 2017 AFGC Flower Show Chairman this year. This year the members are pleased to work with the Arkansas Flower and Garden Show Board in the production of “Local Roots”. Hopefully the guests and members will learn many new things in the information provided on famous Arkansans’ arts and entertainment.

Hughes United Methodist Church Acknowledgments

Feb. 17th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Luke Mattox.

Feb. 18th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Alyssa Beene, Mazie May, George McGaugh, Taylor Reece Lucy, Tristen Layne Barkley and Jordan Roark. Happy Anniversary to: Jimmy & Brenda Bain.

Feb. 19th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Cade Bentley, Russell Bonds and Beth Bernard Mills.

Feb. 20th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Christina Funderburg, Gary Lang, Phillip Fung, Sr., Mitchell Dean Lane and Thomas Campbell II.

Feb. 21st – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Thomas Campbell, G. G. Reece Elmore and Jean Linn. Happy Anniversary to: Warren & Jackie Scott.

Feb. 22nd – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Brandon Hampton, Curtis Arnold and Michael Lowery.

Feb. 23rd – Happy Anniversary to: Terry & Natalie Taylor. In Memory: Thelma Hugueley and Mrs. L. E. Burch, Sr.

Calendar of Events Feb. 18th

Mass, 4:30 p.m., St. Mary’s of the Lake Catholic Church.

Feb. 19th

Sunday School, 10 a.m., Worship Service, 11 a.m., Horseshoe Lake Baptist Church.

Worship Service 11 a.m., Hughes United Methodist Church.

Feb. 20th

President’s Day!!!

Horseshoe Lake Utilities and City Hall Closed.

Rotary Club meets, 6 p.m.

Deadline for weekly news, 8 p.m., contact Holly Bacon at 870-339-3514 or hbacond7@aol.com

Feb. 21st

Zumba class, 8 a.m., Surf Club Building.

Quorum Court Meeting, 9 a.m., Courthouse, Marion.

St. Francis Master Gardener meeting, 11:30 a.m., St. Francis Museum, Forrest City. Horseshoe Lake Fire Dept. meets, 6:30 p.m., Fire Station on Lake Estates Drive.

Feb. 23rd

Zumba class, 8 a.m., Surf Club meeting.

Hughes Fire Dept. meets, 7 p.m., Fire Station on Blackwood.

Feb. 24th

Next weekly column appears.

By Holly Bacon