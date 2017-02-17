Lady Pats win on Senior Night

The Marion Lady Patriots seniors ended the night the way they began it, playing together and victorious

Marie Hunter, Jakyya Clay, Tyquesha Selvy, Anna Lee Parker, and Jamerria Johnson made up the Senior Night starting lineup, as the Marion Lady Patriots (18-8 overall, 12-5 6A/5A-3 Conference) took the hardwood of Patriots Arena for their last regular season contest: a 50-38 Marion victory over the Paragould Lady Rams (1610, 11-6).

Excited to all take the court together for the first time this season, the Marion Lady Patriots nerves caused sloppy play out the gate, according to head coach Shunda Johnson, as the Lady Patriots got behind early, 5-2.

“The girls were excited to be able to start all together,” Johnson said. “We had some bad turnovers in the first two minutes but I think that was more nerves. Their teammates were so encouraging. I think that kind of calmed their nerves.”

The Marion ladies soon recovered and began a run of domination against Lady Rams, leading 28-15 at the halftime buzzer.

Clay connected from the low post, Hunter dropped in a layup, Selvy glided down the hardwood for a full-court layup and Parker dished the rock to Mikiya McAdory to highlight a 16-4 run throughout the opening 6:30 of the second stanza.

Johnson believes limiting Paragould’s Kellie Baldwin led to efficient half-court offensive execution for the Lady Patriots.

“Defensively, we were able to find (Baldwin) and run her off the shot, not letting her set up for that jump shot,” Johnson said.

“They started keying in on her a little more and get the defensive stops we needed which turned into half-court scoring for us.”

The Lady Patriots earned their largest lead of the evening as Selvy converted a steal into a layup at the 4:50 mark of the third stanza, allowing the Marion squad to lead Paragould 38-20.

Kalyssa Hollis sank a jump shot for the Lady Rams to cut the Marion lead to 12 with 1:38 left in the third quarter. However, that is as close as the Paragould squad would get to the Lady Patriots throughout the rest of the contest.

Seniors Clay and Hunter drilled 9 combined field goals in the second half to help the Marion ladies maintain their lead until the final buzzer.

Clay and Hunter’s chemistry on and off the court is years in the making, according to Johnson.

“They kind of feed off each other,” Johnson said.

“Their relationship off the court as friends and the trust they’ve developed off the court has transferred over to it. They played junior high ball together so they kind of know where each other will be on the court. I think that kind of adds to their confidence.

Sometimes, you can even see them on the court whispering to each other.”

The Lady Patriots ended the night the same way they started it, with all of their seniors on the court.

Hunter, Clay, Selvy, Parker and Johnson all defended the court together again with 37.1 seconds left to play and walked off the court of Patriots Arena for their last regular season performance victorious.

Hunter and Clay blazed the nets in the Lady Patriots victory, pumping in 18 and 12 points, respectively. Selvy pushed through 8 points on the night and McAdory chipped in 6.

With the victory Tuesday night, the Lady Patriots complete a season sweep over the Lady Rams.

Marion defeated Paragould for the first time 43-38 on January 17th in Paragould.

The two teams will not meet again during the regular season. The senior night win also gives the Lady Patriots their longest win-streak of the season, five consecutive games, and nine wins in their last 10 games with their only defeat coming in the form of a 47-45 loss to the previously undefeated Nettleton Lady Raiders (24-1, 16-1).

Johnson says she was unaware of the win-streak until recently.

“I hadn’t even looked at the numbers,” Johnson says. “We had our coaches meeting today and I started counting. Now I see it on paper. It’s like ‘Wow, that’s an accomplishment for our program.’” The Lady Patriots now look to carry their success into the post-season.

The Marion ladies open up postseason play Saturday at Patriots Arena against the Pine Bluff Lady Zebras (12-10, 6-5).

Tip-off for the Lady Patriots opening game of the tournament is slated for 4 p.m.

By Collins Peeples