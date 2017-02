Marriage Licenses

Feb. 8 Larry Briggs Jr., 46, and Nancy R. Keeton, 45, both of Crawfordsville Feb. 9 Jonathan A. Lopez, 18, and Jasmin Duarte, 19, both of Memphis Misael Dominquez, 21, and Yadira Mondragon, 22, both of Memphis Feb. 10 Deontae T. Mitchell, 23, and Shantel R. Moore, 24, both of West Memphis Jesus A. Mata, 20, and Manuela K. Perez, 20, both of Memphis Feb. 13 Juan C. Martinez, 28, and Marlen Y. Barrera, 24, both of Memphis Miquel A. Garcia, 54, and Diana M. Lopez, 53, both of Memphis Marcelo Jimenez, 39, and Barbara Martinez, 40, both of Memphis Feb. 14 Cory W. Williams, 38, and Lashon R. Coleman, 31, both of Memphis Christopher B. Chenevert, 37, and Jennifer L. Clarke, 38, both of West Memphis Marco Antonu, 28, and Teresa D. Macias, 23, both of Memphis Jose D. Perez-Santos, 32, and Nithel N. De La Cruz, 28, both of Memphis Carlos A. Gonzalez, 36, and Gabriel Reyes, 38, both of Memphis Jose I. Luna, 25, and Sandra R. Gabriel, 28, both of Memphis Genaro Martinez, 31, and Liliana Alvardo, 30, both of Memphis Devante M. Williams, 19, and Jazlyn N. Ellis, 18, both of West Memphis Marvin J. Fowler, 50, and Princess Y. Spears, 45, both of Marion Heriberto Ranos, 37, and Angeline Juarez, 24, both of Memphis Hernan Bolanos, 19, and Thania K. Hernandez, 23, both of Memphis Divorce Petitions Feb. 13 Tracy Fair vs. Steven Fair Judith L. Green vs. Moses E. Green

Marion Police Reports 01/31/17 – 02/06/17

01-31-17 – 1:36am – 350 Afco Road – WARRANT Nonpayment of Fines and Costs 01-31-17 – 11:20pm – 150 Henry – Persons in Disagreement 01-31-17 – 3:30pm – S. Currie – Disorderly Conduct 01-31-17 – 12:00am – 410 E. Brinkley Loop #1 – General Information 01-31-17 – 5:30pm – 2695 Highway 77 – Shoplifting 01-31-17 – 2:21pm – 203 Military Road – Theft of Property 02-01-17 – 3:48pm – 1 Patriot – Terroristic Threatening 02-01-17 – 8:00pm – East Service Road – Failure to Yield / DWI 2nd / Inoperable Disconnected Ignition lock Device / Restricted License Violation / Refusal to Submit 02-01-17 – 7:43pm – Military Road – Careless and Prohibited Driving 02-01-17 – 7:43pm – 379 Military Road – Criminal Mischief / Criminal Trespass 02-01-17 – 10:20pm – 14 Military Road – WARRANT Failure to Appear 02-02-17 – 12:01am – 919 Pleasant Plains Cove – Persons in Disagreement 02-02-17 – 10:00pm J.E.Clarke Cove – Breaking and Entering / Theft of Property 02-02-17 – 10:00pm – 478 E. Brick – Breaking and Entering / Theft of Property 02-02-17 – 10:00pm – 482 E. Brick – Breaking and Entering 02-02-17 – 10:00pm – E. Brick – breaking and Entering 02-02-17 – 8:00am – 801 Carter – Theft of Property 02-02-17 – 11:15am – 89 Willow – Sexual Assault 02-02-17 – 1:00pm – 453 Military Road – Theft of Vehicle 02-02-17 – 8:00am – 401 Birdie #8 – Harassment / Terroristic Threatening 02-02-17 – 7:30pm – 475 J.E.Clarke Cove – Breaking and Entering / Theft of Property 02-02-17 – 8:30pm – 112 Miller Cove – Criminal Mischief 02-03-17 – 4:17am – 2980 I55 East Service Road – Assault on a Family Member 02-03-17 – 8:00am – 719 Pin Oak – recovery of Stolen Property 02-03-17 – 1:48pm – 100 L.H.Polk – General Information 02-03-17 – 4:44pm – 133 Sycamore – Residential Burglary / Theft of Property / Criminal Mischief 02-03-17 – 5:15pm – 350 Afco – WARRANT Nonpayment of Fines and Costs 02-03-17 – 5:02pm – 101 Brougham – General Information 02-03-17 – 7:18pm – 126 Henry – Battery 02-04-17 – 12:30pm – 3440 I55 – ORD 107 / Criminal Mischief 02-04-17 – 3:00pm – 903 Bunetti – Domestic Bayyert 02-04-17 – 8:55am – 188 Ross – Persons in Disagreement 02-04-17 – 8:30am – 14 Military Road – WARRANT Failure to Appear 02-04-17 – 1:25pm – 515 Par #3 – Harassment 02-04-17 – 8:50pm – 413 Birdie #3 – Harassing Communications 02-05-17 – 7:30pm – 133 Cottonwood – Harassing Communications / Terroristic Threatening 02-06-17 – 11:00pm – 188 Ross – Assault on a Family Member

West Memphis

Police Reports 1/30/17- 2/6/17

1/30/17 12:46 AM 1209 Park DR OBSTRUCTING GOVERNMENTAL OPERATIONS / REFUSES TO PROVIDE INFORMATION FOR A 1/30/17 8:48 AM 650 W Service RD HARASSMENT / STRIKE, SHOVES, KICKS, OFFENSIVE PHYSICAL CONTACT, OR THREATE 1/30/17 8:58 AM 500 W Broadway AVE POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 1/30/17 9:06 AM 1917 Sula Ln. CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 2ND DEGREE / RECKLESSLY DESTROYS 1/30/17 9:40 AM 501 N 9Th ST BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 1/30/17 10:39 AM 210 W Jackson AVE D2 GENERAL INFORMATION 1/30/17 10:48 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 1/30/17 10:51 AM 300 Shoppingway BLVD THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 ALL OTHERS 1/30/17 11:47 AM 309 Pine St. 1/2 THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 1/30/17 12:29 PM 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 2/1/17 10:30 AM 700 S Avalon ST 41 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 2ND DEGREE / RECKLESSLY DESTROYS 1/30/17 1:20 PM 319 Forrest Park DR THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 1/30/17 1:26 PM 1600 N 6Th ST THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – FROM VEHICLE 1/31/17 1:15 PM 117 Roosevelt AVE LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 1/30/17 1:53 PM 1018 Mayberry CV POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 1/30/17 2:06 PM 100 Court ST REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 1/30/17 3:53 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD FORGERY 1/30/17 4:02 PM 100 Court St. FAILURE TO APPEAR 1/30/17 5:16 PM 100 Court ST SATISFY COMMITMENT 1/30/17 5:29 PM 1850 N Avalon ST 15 THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – VEHICLE PARTS AND ACCESSORIES 1/30/17 5:34 PM 1514 E Arrington DR BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 1/30/17 6:09 PM 108 Dover RD POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE PURPOSE TO DELIVER LT 2GM 1/30/17 6:18 PM 702 S Arrington DR BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 2/1/17 10:55 AM 798 W Service RD THEFT OF PROPERTY – LOST, MISLAID, DELIVERED BY MISTAKE 1/30/17 6:28 PM 507 N Roselawn DR GENERAL INFORMATION 1/30/17 7:32 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD THEFT OF A FIREARM VALUED AT LESS THAN $2,500 1/30/17 11:51 PM South Avalon/Auburn REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 1/31/17 1:40 AM 200 Roosevelt AVE REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 1/31/17 3:41 AM 610 S 2Nd ST GENERAL INFORMATION 1/31/17 4:00 AM 626 E Broadway AVE FOUND PROPERTY 1/31/17 4:13 AM 303 N Rhodes ST 45 BATTERY 1ST DEGREE / WITH PURPOSE OF CAUSING, CAUSES SERIOUS INJURY WITH A DEADLY WEAPON 1/31/17 5:09 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 1/31/17 5:16 AM 100 Court St. SATISFY COMMITMENT 1/31/17 9:15 AM North Service Road/Bills Grille Road GENERAL INFORMATION 1/31/17 9:19 AM 606 E Broadway AVE FRAUDULANT USE OF CREDIT CARD – VALUE STOLEN OVER $1,000 1/31/17 10:39 AM 359 W Broadway AVE 1 TERRORISTIC THREATENING 2ND DEGREE/THREATENS PROPERTY DAMAGE 1/31/17 10:42 AM 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 1/31/17 1:51 PM MLK/ Southland Drive FORGERY 1/31/17 2:04 PM South Worthington Drive / Missouri Street CARELESS AND PROHIBITED DRIVING (ACCIDENT) 1/31/17 3:34 PM 100 Court ST BATTERY – 3RD DEGREE / PURPOSE OF CAUSING INJURY, CAUSES INJURY 1/31/17 4:19 PM N. Avalon / W. Oliver NO CHILD SAFETY RESTRAINT 1/31/17 4:40 PM 100 W Court ST HARASSING COMMUNICATIONS / TELEPHONE, TELEGRAPH, MAIL, OR ANY WRITTEN FORM 1/31/17 4:48 PM 321 Elizabeth LN BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 1/31/17 6:56 PM 700 S Avalon ST 36 BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 1/31/17 10:16 PM 1510 Village DR BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 1/31/17 10:32 PM 237 Bettis ST DISORDERLY CONDUCT 1/31/17 10:37 PM 720 S Arrington DR BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 2/1/17 12:34 AM 265 W Broadway St. PUBLIC INTOXICATION / DRINKING

IN PUBLIC

2/1/17 12:54 AM 2050 E Broadway BLVD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 2/1/17 6:20 AM 1515 N Ingram SQ FAILURE TO APPEAR 2/1/17 10:18 AM 1100 Ingram BLVD THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 2/1/17 10:27 AM 350 Afco RD BATTERY – 3RD DEGREE / RECKLESSLY CAUSES INJURY 2/1/17 11:11 AM 300 W Service RD FRAUDULENT USE OF A CREDIT CARD / CARD OR ACCOUNT NUMBER IS STOLEN 2/1/17 11:19 AM 525 Rainer RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 2/1/17 1:13 PM 231 E Broadway AVE GENERAL INFORMATION 2/1/17 1:15 PM 257 Garrison AVE Parole/Probation Compliance Search 2/1/17 1:18 PM 1599 Marjorie LN Use of Vehicle without owner's consent 2/1/17 1:28 PM 278 Garrison AVE Parole/Probation Compliance Search 2/1/17 1:40 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD A THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 2/1/17 3:26 PM 350 Afco Rd. FAILURE TO APPEAR 2/1/17 4:18 PM Unknown GENERAL INFORMATION 2/1/17 6:09 PM 405 Birch ST 3 BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 2/1/17 6:19 PM 100 Court St. FAILURE TO APPEAR 2/1/17 6:24 PM Missouri/Bond UNLAWFUL DISCHARGE OF A FIREARM FROM A VEHICLE 2/1/17 6:44 PM 503 Cornell AVE LOITERING 2/1/17 7:58 PM 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 2/1/17 10:49 PM 210 W Jackson AVE POSSESSION OF SCH VI WITH PURPOSE TO DELIVERY 2/1/17 11:43 PM 503 Oxford ST LOITERING 2/2/17 12:18 AM 100 Court St. REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 2/2/17 1:05 AM 1007 Brookdale DR GENERAL INFORMATION 2/2/17 3:48 AM Auburn Avenue/ Princeton Street POSSESSION OF SCH IV OR V LT 28GM 2/2/17 4:43 AM Missouri Street / Rosevelt Street DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OFFENSE 2/2/17 9:07 AM 2050 E Broadway AVE LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 2/2/17 11:18 AM 1901 E Broadway AVE OBSTRUCTING GOVERNMENTAL OPERATIONS / REFUSES TO PROVIDE INFORMATION FOR A 2/2/17 1:09 PM 1100 Ingram BLVD POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE LT 2GM 2/2/17 2:01 PM 3700 Service LOOP THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 2/2/17 2:06 PM 1100 Ingram BLVD 148 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 2/2/17 2:17 PM 1600 E Booth RD REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 2/2/17 4:27 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD FORGERY 2/2/17 5:10 PM 1550 Ingram FORGERY 2/3/17 3:50 PM 1201 Stratford DR THEFT OF A FIREARM VALUED AT LESS THAN $2,500 2/3/17 10:24 AM 1804 N Missouri ST FORGERY 2/3/17 10:46 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 2/3/17 11:06 AM Cox ST REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 2/3/17 11:08 AM 798 W Service RD GENERAL INFORMATION 2/3/17 12:08 PM 350 Afco RD FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE (OUT OF STATE FELONY) 2/3/17 12:25 PM 331 W Barton AVE POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 2/3/17 2:36 PM West Broadway Avenue/ Avalon Street CARRYING A WEAPON 2/3/17 3:58 PM 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 2/3/17 4:43 PM 3900 Petro RD A FORGERY 2/3/17 4:51 PM 210 Tournament DR LOITERING 2/3/17 8:57 PM 798 W Service RD TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 1ST DEGREE / THREATENS DEATH / SERIOUS INJURY 2/4/17 12:46 AM 18th/ N. Mcauley DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE 2/4/17 12:55 AM 119 S 12Th ST BATTERY – 1ST DEGREE / WITH PURPOSE OF CAUSING, CAUSES SERIOUS INJURY WITH A DEADLY WEAPON 2/4/17 1:38 AM 100 Court St. FAILURE TO APPEAR 2/4/17 2:48 AM 100 Court ST REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 2/4/17 5:40 AM West Broadway / Taxiway REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 2/4/17 8:53 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 2/4/17 5:07 PM 3900 Southland DR POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE PURPOSE TO DELIVER GT 2GM BUT LT 10GM 2/4/17 5:24 PM 14 Military Rd. REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 2/4/17 7:12 PM South Avalon/Broadway LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 2/5/17 9:42 AM Richland / Cherry POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 2/5/17 10:11 AM 1101 S Avalon ST J3 DISORDERLY CONDUCT / UNREASONABLE OR EXCESSIVE BEHAVIOR 2/5/17 4:01 PM West Service Road/North Missouri St AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 2/5/17 5:59 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON AVEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 2/5/17 6:00 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD FORGERY 2/5/17 6:40 PM 3400 Service LOOP LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 2/5/17 7:13 PM 725 Dogwood CV BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 2/5/17 7:23 PM 719 Purdue AVE BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 2/6/17 2:02 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD OBSTRUCTING GOVERNMENTAL OPERATIONS / REFUSES TO PROVIDE INFORMATION FOR A 2/6/17 2:08 AM 717 E Broadway AVE REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY)