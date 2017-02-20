ADE announces third year of statewide Arkansas Declaration of Learning Initiative

Department of Education partnership promotes arts, engagement

kimberly.friedman@arkan sas.gov LITTLE ROCK— The Arkansas Department of Education is partnering with the Butler Center for Arkansas Studies, the Clinton Presidential Center, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and the U.S. Department of State’s Diplomatic Reception Rooms to launch the third year of the Arkansas Declaration of Learning initiative.

Arkansas was the first state to participate in the national program.

Over the last two years, the partners collaborated with 54 Arkansas teachers and school librarians who teach art, English language arts and social studies for grades seven through 12.

Participants developed, taught and revised innovative lessons involving historic art, as well as pieces from national and state partners, in an effort to illustrate the importance of civic engagement. So far, more than 3,000 Arkansas students have participated in Arkansas Declaration of Learning lessons. In November 2016, the firstyear teachers and school librarians came together to share their work. Year-two participants will share their work in June 2017.

This program is part of a national inter-agency educational initiative that began when representatives from 13 national partnering organizations signed the Declaration of Learning in 2012. This document pledged that the U.S. Department of State, the Diplomatic Reception Rooms, and 11 other national organizations would work with state and local partners to create learning tools for educators and students in middle and secondary education using historic art and objects from their respective collections and best practices in education.

Again this year, Arkansas school librarians and teachers of English language arts, fine arts and social studies will have the opportunity to work with the initiative's partners to develop innovative lessons using historic art and artifacts to encourage civic engagement. Educators interested in participating in the third year should complete the application, which is due by midnight March 27, 2017. Stipends will be provided to selected participants. To learn more, please visit http://bit.ly/1RRIrwP.

For more information about the project or the application, please contact Cassandra Barnett, ADE library media specialist, at (501) 682-6576 or cassandra. barnett@arkansas.gov.

Media calls should be directed to Kimberly Friedman, ADE director of communications, at (501) 683-4788.

From Kimberly Friedman