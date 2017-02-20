Arkansas Capitol briefs

Senate approves ' born alive' bill; House OKs suits against corrupt judges

www.arkansasnews.com LITTLE ROCK — The Senate voted 32-0 last Thursday to approve a bill to require a doctor to try to save the life of a baby that is born alive during an abortion.

Senate Bill 148 by Sen.

Gary Stubblefield, RBranch, goes to the House. Under the bill, if an abortion results in a live birth, the doctor would be required to notify the mother, provide immediate medical care to the child and call 911 if the birth does not occur in a hospital.

Violating the measure would be a Class D felony punishable by up to six years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

Additionally, the House voted 89-0 Thursday to approve a bill to allow a person who receives an adverse ruling in court to sue the judge if the judge made the ruling in exchange for a bribe.

House Bill 1007 by Rep.

Clarke Tucker, D-Little Rock, goes to the Senate.

The bill would create an exception to the immunity that protects judges from lawsuits over their rulings. It was inspired by the case of former Circuit Judge Mike Maggio of Conway, who last year pleaded guilty to reducing a jury award in exchange for a bribe and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

From the Arkansas News Bureau