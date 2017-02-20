Blue Devils fall on Senior Night

The Nettleton Raiders upset the West Memphis Blue Devils, who played at home for the last time in the regular season last Thursday By Billy Woods WM School District The West Memphis Blue Devils got off to a slow start offensively on Senior Night last Friday at Lehr Arena, and it may have been the difference in a 5145 loss to Nettleton.

Blue Devil Head Coach Larry Bray started all five of his seniors, four of which are not current starters, to honor them for their hard work and loyalty to the program. The result was a 7-0 hole to dig out of before the game was a minute-and-a-half old.

By the time Bray inserted his regulars, the Raiders (17-10 overall, 11-7 in the 6A/5A-3 Conference) had built a 15-6 lead.

'We played a lot of seniors on Senior Night,' Bray said. 'On these kind of nights it sort of takes us out of what we normally do during the day. But we still have to make adjustments and go out and play.'

It was only the Blue Devils' second loss at home this season. It dropped their record to a still sparkling 22-4 overall and 15-3 in the conference. The Blue Devils trailed Nettleton, whom they defeated 61-47 earlier this season in Jonesboro, until junior point guard Sidney Stinson hit a three-pointer and then a layup to tie the game 26-26 with 5:47 to play in the third quarter.

Curtis Washington hit a free throw with 4:42 to go in the stanza to give West Memphis a 30-26 lead, but Nettleton answered strongly with an off-balanced three-pointer by Malik Anderson, the game's high scorer with 22 points, and a driving layup by talented sophomore point guard Kevin Fulton to give the visitors a 36-34 lead after three quarters.

The Blue Devils had trouble getting the ball inside to their best post scorer, ninth-grader Chris Moore.

The result was some illtimed three-point attempts, 16 in all for the game, a number that exceeds what Bray normally wants from his club.

'(Nettleton) kind of packed in that 2-3 zone they like to play and we weren't patient enough to get it inside,' Bray explained. 'We settled for jumpers, and I think at one time we were 1 for 9 from three-point. That hurt. In the locker room I told them if they aren't hitting (the three-pointers) it's time to try something different.'

For the game, the Blue Devils hit 3 of those 16 long-distance attempts.

The turnover bugaboo plagued the Blue Devils in the second half as they committed 16 miscues, three of which came in the fourth quarter during crunch time.

Free throws actually decided the game.

Nettleton connected on 19 of 24 of them, including 13 of 14 in the fourth quarter.

West Memphis only managed 10 for 23 from the foul line.

Moore led the Blue Devils with 11 points and he grabbed 7 rebounds.

Kesley Hubbard scored 8, Tevin Mosley and Zachary Byrd, who had a team-high 11 rebounds, scored 6 apiece.