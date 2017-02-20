Greyhounds race past Bethel on Sophomore Night

ASU Mid- South increases their school- record winning- streak, a streak which has included clutch play by all three Greyhound sophomores

The crowd at “The Dog House” on the campus of ASU Mid-South burst into applause on Monday’s Sophomore Night as ASU Mid-South Athletic Director and Head Coach Chris Parker pulled his sophomores out of the game with 1:05 remaining and the Greyhounds (17-8 overall) leading 93-61 over Bethel University JV.

The Greyhounds impressive 93-63 victory, Bethel University JV scored one basket in the final minute of play, gives the team its ninth consecutive victory: a new record for the Greyhounds which leaves Parker in disbelief.

“I can’t even believe it’s been nine games, but we’ve won nine in a row now,” Parker said. “We’ve been playing pretty well.

We have a bunch of guys who’ve been working really hard, bought into each other and are playing the game for the team.”

ASU Mid-South, a twoyear program, has acquired a knack for developing talented sophomores since Parker’s creation of the basketball program.

“I think the word started getting out a couple of years ago, when we continued to place our sophomores at four-year colleges,” Parker said. “I think that’s really the bottom line: guys want to be part of a program where they’re surrounded by good people and a program that’s going to develop them and give them opportunities beyond the twoyear college experience.”

All three of the Greyhound’s sophomores, including Chris Smith, Teverette Cain and Ladarius Mason could be signing with four-year schools soon.

Mason, in particular, stepped up following an injury to forward Trevor Banks.

“Mason’s done a great job,” Parker said. “He had a really good game against North Ark. Saturday to help us sweep them for the first time in program history.”

Parker also raved about the play of Smith, a 6’8” forward.

“Chris (Smith) has had I think 3 double-doubles in that nine-game stretch,” Parker said.

Parker also added that Cain pumped a 20-point career high scoring performance during the Greyhounds current winning streak. The Greyhounds will have to earn their tenth consecutive victory tonight in the teams last regular season home game against Rhodes College JV. Tip-off between the two teams is slated for 6 p.m. inside “The Dog House” on the ASU Mid-South South Campus.

By Collins Peeples