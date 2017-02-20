Lady Devils fall to Lady Raiders

The West Memphis Lady Devils lost to Nettleton last Thursday, but a lineup change brings encouragment going into postseason play

WM School District The West Memphis Lady Devils have tried to find the right formula in an upand- down season.

They very well may be trending toward that way on the cusp of the postseason after an encouraging 43-31 loss last Friday night at Lehr Arena to Nettleton.

Head Coach Shelia Burns inserted 5-foot-10 senior Jayla Sheppard in the starting lineup the previous game against Valley View and she kept Sheppard in the starting slot against Nettleton. Sheppard combined with fellow senior post player Ty Bullins to give the West Memphis girls a potent 1-2 punch in the paint on offense.

Sheppard led the Lady Devils (15-12 overall, 9-9 in the 6A/5A-3 Conference) on Senior Night at Lehr with 13 points as the West Memphians stayed close most of the game against a Lady Raider team that is 25-1 and 17-1 and is one of the favorites in the upcoming Class 5A state tournament.

'The effort was good,' Burns said of her team.

'We made some good runs. One thing we didn't do, though, is shoot the ball as well as we did (against Valley View). And that makes a big difference.'

The Lady Raiders pulled away late to take a 22-12 lead at halftime, but West Memphis charged back in the opening minutes of the third quarter.

A rebound basket by Sheppard and a threepointer by senior Taylor Johnson trimmed Nettleton's lead to 25-22 with 4:35 left in the third quarter.

But Nettleton point guard Jordan Elder, the game's high scorer with 17 points, hit one of her three threepointers on the next trip down the floor and teammate Calia Cripen added a free throw to extinguish the West Memphis run.

'I thought for the most part we defended well all night,' Burns added. 'But when (Nettleton) needed a basket, they were able to get it.'

The West Memphis girls held the Lady Raiders to a 9-for-24 shooting effort from the field in the first half, although the visitors were able to improve on it in the second half, going 7for-17 Nettleton maintained an 8 to 10-point lead through the fourth quarter.

Johnson added 8 points for the Lady Devils while senior point guard Paris Perkins scored 5.

Nettleton also got 7 points from Dasia Young and 5 from Jakyra Meabon.

By Billy Woods