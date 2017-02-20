The battle heats up like never before

Local Commentary I believe that the war for mans soul around the world has reached a point that it has never been before. I see it as reaching a pitch in sound that makes it more like a high pitch scream instead of a low rumble that don't seem to get people to pay any attention to.

Ever since the Garden of Eden and Satan winning his first battle between man and God, and with man turning his back on God, pretty much put the battle lines in place for the coming war. In Satan's mind, the cross was a big mistake for God, because he feels that he has man pretty much where he wants him, and I think that is the reason that in the Garden of Gethsemane when Jesus was on his way to the cross Satan offered Jesus all those things that Jesus all ready owned and that was the reason that he told Satan to get behind him and out of his way and this was to carry out the deed that he came here to do.

If you take a close look at man around the world just maybe old Satan in his world of thinking and deceiving himself might be on to something. The cross was definitely not a mistake, because it is the only way for man to escape the fires of Hell itself. And as I have said so many times before, it's totally free for the asking and I don’t want to sound like a broken record because God is not going to force that decision on you.

You should always keep that one thought in your mind all the time because that takes away all your reasons for not doing it. I look at all the protests going on not only here but around the world and I know here in this country I have seen very little protests for God and godly things even though this country was put together with Godly principals. I have seen day after day of protests for all kinds of legalizing perversion and all kinds of drugs and to not take the rights away to kill babies.

I have seen it get to the point of taking someone's life if they are standing in the way of some of these issues and what they mean to a lot of people in this country and around the world. I see a hardened heart that I thought that I would never see but it's here and now it's starting in the young people at a high rate of speed and also in your colleges by all these professors and that looks to me like they are working hand and hand with Satan to try and turn these young minds and hearts over to the dark side of the spirit world.

At my age, I guess one of the things that is hard for me to understand is a lot of these young people were raised in homes that taught them the opposite of what they are being taught in these places of higher learning. They seem to me to be able to let this perverted thinking totally control their mind to the point of being willing to go to jail or in some cases die for them. I never thought that I would live to see the day that so many people would hate this country as much as they do. I see almost daily where just the glimpse of the American flag would cause such a rage in some people.

I wrote way back in one of my writings that Joseph Stalin said in one of his speeches that the way to take America down was to do it over time and do it through it's youth. And if you take a good look around you today then you got to believe that he was right in a lot of what he said although he was a heathen thug straight out of hell.

One of the things that I look at today is one of the great commandments of the ten that God himself had Moses bring down from the mountain and that was “There Will Be No Other Gods before me” but with today's mind set the more gods we have the better. I know all about the constitution and what it says about the freedom of religion but what I'm saying here is we are so willing to let as many of these gods come into our country from around the world and not have a problem with it even to the point of embracing a lot of them. We have got to a point where a lot of our people believe that all these people coming from all over the world have just as much right as you or me to be here and have all the rights that go with that. What I'm saying is if you call yourself a Christian and you don't have a problem with all of them coming in and bringing their gods with them then I would say without judging maybe a lot of us need to spend some more knee time talking to the real God and I'm talking about the God of the Universe, the one that made mankind in the Garden of Eden.

If you have studied your Bible very much, then you know what the outcome was for nations that accepted false gods all through time and it was always destruction of some kind. Remember this: Satan will always let you think when it comes to God and his teachings that it is bad for you and bad for our nation and let you think you totally need to be against it, one thing for sure he will always be on your side as long as you don't give any thought to what God might want. But also with Satan he will convince you that what ever you want to do or think is the right way to go as long as you don't do any thinking that might be in favor of what God would want.

So as I think about some words to a beautiful old gospel song that is not sung too much anymore, “Farther along We'll Know All about It” and hopefully when you know, it will have been the right thing. So God bless everyone of you and your love ones until the next time, that is if the cloud don't come and God is willing for me to do it again.

Bill McFerrin is a West Memphis with some things to say and a certain way of saying them.

By Bill McFerrin