Bulldogs win 2A North District

With a pair of victories this past weekend, the Earle Bulldogs are 2A District Champions and move on to the regional tournament

sports@theeveningtimes.com

The Earle Bulldogs (24-4 overall) earned the 2A District Title with a pair of victories this past weekend, defeating Brinkley 6951 and Clarendon 90-80.

The Bulldogs owned the painted area of the court on their way to their first victory, with 56 of their 69 total points against Brinkley coming in the paint.

Gerry Bohannon, 6’4” 215 pounds, played a big part in Earle’s domination inside. Bohannon led the Bulldogs with 21 points, 16 of which came inside the paint. However, the Earle sophomore used his big frame for more than just scoring as he hauled in 15 rebounds to finish with a double-double in the opening round of the tournament.

Bohannon exploited a lacking Brinkley defense, according to Earle Head Coach Billy Murray.

“Brinkley played behind him and let him post up.”

Murray said. “Their post defense was weak.”

Senior Dontrell Johnson also scored in double figures for the Bulldogs in the opening game, shooting 7 of 11 from the field on his way to 15 points.

Rebounds and fast-break opportunities led to Johnson’s impressive night from the field.

“He hangs around the basket and we hit him on the fast break and he slashes to the basket,” Murray said.

Travonta Doolittle had a relatively quite night scoring wise with only 4 points, but dished out 5 assists and accounted for half of Earle’s 10 total steals to help his team to victory over Brinkley.

The Bulldogs relied on an entire team scoring effort the following afternoon to earn the 2A District Championship over Clarendon, with 5 Earle players pumping in double digits.

B.J. Murray, son of Billy Murray, led the team with 20 points.

While the Earle head coach respects his son’s performance, he sees room for improvement in B.J.’s game.

“Anytime someone scores 20 points, you have to be impressed,” Billy Murray said. “But, there’s room for improvement. He should have came up with 30.”

Doolittle, Johnson, Darius Cisero and Bohannon all complimented B.J. Murray, scoring 16, 14, 13 and 12 points, respectively.

While the Bulldogs impressed with their offensive outpouring, Billy Murray believes his team must improve defensively.

“That’s good that you have five players with double digits,” Murray said.

“On the other hand, we gave up 80 points which I wasn’t happy with. There wasn’t too much defense out there.”

Twenty-seven of the team’s total points came in the second quarter, proving to help carry Earle to victory as the Bulldogs held serve throughout the rest of the contest and emerged 2A District Champions as the final buzzer sounded.

In the end the Bulldogs simply ran past Clarendon, literally.

“That’s what we rely on,” Murray said. “We run against everybody and there’s very few teams that can run with us.”

The Earle Bulldogs now advance to the 2A Region Tournament. One victory in the Region Tournament will cement the Bulldogs chances of competing for a state championship.

Earle opens the 2A Region Tournament against Buffalo Island Central at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night in Carlisle, Arkansas.

By Collins Peeples