Lady Devils bolster lineup, ease past Pine Bluff

Adding two former Wonder Lady Lions to their roster, the West Memphis Lady Devils dominated Pine Bluff

WM School District With just over three minutes remaining in the first quarter Saturday at Lehr Arena, the crowd erupted.

Ninth-grader Aryah Hazley made her way to the scorer's table to check into the game.

Less than 40 seconds later the crowd erupted in similar fashion when fellow ninth-grader Tiara Bradley checked in.

The Wonder Junior High contingent made it in large numbers Saturday for the West Memphis' Lady Devils' 6A-East Conference first-round game against Pine Bluff.

And why not? Hazley and Bradley made their presence felt in helping the Lady Devils to an incredibly easy 74-23 victory over Pine Bluff.

The duo had just put a wrap on their junior high careers less than 24 hours earlier, leading the Lady Golden Lions to the conference tournament title in Jonesboro.

And after a quick night's sleep there they were dressed in Lady Devil gear and getting an early start on their high school careers.

Hazley and Bradley combined to score 16 points, but their contributions to the day went beyond mere numbers.

'They helped us in so many areas,' said Lady Devils Head Coach Shelia Burns. 'Point-wise, not so much. But they gave us so much in terms of morale, confidence and energy. They also allow us to bring different looks on defense. Those are the kind of things we needed.'

The Lady Devils (16-12) were already ahead 11-4 when Hazley first entered the game, but along with Bradley the hosts simply took off. They scored the final 10 points of the first quarter to take a 20-4 lead.

By the end of the first half it was 36-7.

And that was all she wrote for the Pine Bluff girls.

The victory moves West Memphis into tonight's semifinal round at topseeded Jonesboro. The win also clinched a state tournament berth for the Lady Devils and assures them of at least a No. 4 seed in next week's Class 6A state tournament.

The 6A-East Conference Tournament is being played in order to determine seedings for the state tournament. League coaches met and voted a week earlier in Searcy for seedings into the league's tournament.

West Memphis was given the No. 4 seed. Pine Bluff the No. 5 seed. And after watching less than a half of basketball on Saturday it was crystal clear there was much more difference between the two teams than the seeding.

Burns said there was some spirited debate over the No. 4 seed the Lady Devils got. '(Pine Bluff) Coach (Alexandra) Hart fought me hard for that No. 4 seed,' Burns said. 'We could have been the No. 2 or 3 seed, but at the time I felt like No. 4 suited us well.'

Burns also promoted Nykia Perkins from the Wonder squad, and she scored 2 points against Pine Bluff.

But with Hazley, who scored 1,000 points in three years at Wonder, and Bradley, a brawny 5-foot-10 center, it looks as if the Lady Devils have a different team.

'They're bringing it,' Burns said of the Wonder ninth-graders. 'We pressed all over the floor because that was their style in junior high and they're comfortable with it.' The veteran Lady Devils also looked inspired.

Senior point guard Paris Perkins led the scoring with a game-high 17 points. She was one of five West Memphians in double figures. The others included senior centers Jayla Sheppard and Ty Bullins with 11 and 10 points respectively.

By Billy Woods