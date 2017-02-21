MES staff takes on MHS hoops squads in Teamwork pep rally

Teachers take on student athletes in friendly showdown By Mike Douglas

Marion School District The matchup might have been a little lopsided, but members of the Marion Elementary School faculty and staff took on the entire MHS basketball team last week, just to prove a point to the students — teamwork works.

While the effort was supreme and a score was not kept, it was painfully obvious the teacher may not be outmatched in the classroom, but on the hardwood, it was another game all together.

But the point was made to the students enjoying the action — teamwork pays off.