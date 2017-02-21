Volunteer drivers needed for Van for Vets

American Legion asking community for support

By Jerry Wallis

Post 53 Vice Commander The American Legion Post 53 would like to thank the community and counties for the support of our Van for Vets drive to acquire a van to transport our vets from Crittenden, Cross, and St. Francis counties in eastern Arkansas to their appointments at the VA hospital and the new primary clinic in Memphis.

We have acquired the van and it should be delivered within the next couple of months. We will start out the first few weeks with Crittenden county and then include Cross and St. Francis counties.

We still need to acquire volunteer drivers to transport our vets. You do not need to be a veteran to volunteer, but there are eligibility requirements and qualifications set forth by volunteer services at the VA hospital. They are the ones who will be working with the volunteer drivers. We need as many as possible. Our goal in the future is to acquire a few more vans so we can have adequate coverage in all three counties, and we can help all our vets who don’t have transportation be able to get to their VA appointments. The first volunteer class is going to start March 1. For more information or to sign up for classes, you can contact Patrick Kennedy at 901523-8990 ext. 5540. It’s very rewarding and you are being involved in helping our vets!