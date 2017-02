Young Gymnast

Jayden Lewis competed in the Champions Gymnastics Center Benefit Cup Meet on January 14, 2017. There were six events that he competed on. The high bars 1st place, parallel bars 1st place, floor exercise 2nd place, rings 2nd place, vault 2nd place, and pommel horse 4th place. His total number of points equaled 58.3 which placed him 1st place all around. Jayden also attends Champions Gymnastics Center in Paragould, AR as a level 4 D1 gymnast.

Submitted photo