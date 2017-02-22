Greyhounds look impressive in 10th straight win

The ASU Mid- South Greyhounds overpowered Rhodes College JV, extending their school- record win- streak to 10 consecutive games

By Collins Peeples

sports@theeveningtimes.com

The ASU Mid-South Greyhounds dominated the Rhodes College JV Lynx 89-66 at “The Dog House” in West Memphis Monday night, winning their tenth consecutive game.

Five points on two straight Greyhounds possession by Dee Montgomery and an emphatic slam by Teverette Cain allowed the home team to survive six threeballs from the Lynx early and build a 26-19 lead throughout the first 10 minutes of game time.

“Their offensive philosophy is to shoot a lot of threes,” said ASU Mid-South Head Coach/Athletic Director Chris Parker.

“They are a three-point shooting team and we knew that going in. So, we had to really focus on being able to close out on shooters and then check out and make sure that we were able to get those long rebounds.”

Junior Varsity Lynx William McIntyre, who made 5 of the 6 first half threes for Rhodes College JV, swished home another shot from downtown at the 8:35 mark of the opening half to cut the Greyhounds lead to 7 points, but that is as close as the visiting squad came to the home team for the rest of the contest.

Montgomery answered a couple of minutes later with a three-ball of his own, 1 of 4 three-pointers for the Greyhound, to extend ASU Mid-South’s lead to 36-22. Jerrick Cole eventually relieved Montgomery at the point guard position and inherited his teammates hot hand. The due combined for 42 of the Greyhounds total points, stepping up and bringing with them play that was invaluable to their team.

“We’ve got some guys who can certainly shoot the ball and tonight was those two guys nights,” Parker said. “It can be a different guy every night. I don’t know if our leading scorer (Terrandus Smith) had 10 points. I think that’s the sign of a good team that any given night you can have two or three guys step up and carry the load for you and tonight it was definitely Dee and Jerrick.”

Will Schupp connected from the low-post towards the end of the first half for the Lynx, cutting the Greyhounds lead to 42-30 at the break.

However, the home team resumed wearing down the visiting Lynx, who only brought six players to the game, in the third quarter.

“I definitely think that we wore them out a little bit,” Parker said.

Beating down the Lynx in the paint, 6’8” Greyhound Chris Smith received a brilliant pass from Ladarius Mason and connected from the post while drawing contact at the 11:21 mark of the second half.

Smith connected on his following free throw to balloon the ASU Mid-South lead to 20 points, 67-47, for the first time in the contest.

Smith excels in playing through contact, according to Parker.

“Chris thrives on just getting in there and he loves the battle,” Parker said.

“He’s a very physical player. He loves contact and he loves playing in the trenches. Their team was physical and didn’t mind mixing it up and that just kind of plays into Chris’s game.”

The Greyhounds scored their largest lead of the game, 89-60, as Cain came away with a steal at midcourt and broke away for an uncontested dunk with just 2:37 left in the game.

The Lynx ended the contest on a 6-0 run, but the run served as far too little offense which came much too late for the visitors.

Montgomery blazed the nets for the Greyhounds in the victory, pumping in a game-high 25 points. Cole pushed through 17 points, good for second in scoring on the home team. Trevor Banks and Smith also turned in double-digit scoring efforts in the tenth consecutive victory for ASU Mid-South, chipping in 11 and 10 points, respectively. The Greyhounds look to continue momentum going into the off-season in their last home game of the regular season Monday night against Central Baptist JV.

Tip-off for the last game of the regular season is slated for 6 p.m. inside “The Dog House.”

Following the game against Central Baptist JV, the Greyhounds will host North Arkansas College for a Region 2 Playoff game at 2 p.m.