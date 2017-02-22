MOEOSCOIPE HOROSCOPE

For Thursday, Ferbruary 23, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) This is a marvelous day to schmooze with others. Enjoy the company of friends, and in particular, enjoy the company of groups. People are warm-hearted today.

You look good to others today. In part, people see that you are ready to show your affection for others, and they like this. (Of course they do – everyone wants to be loved and appreciated.)

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Travel for pleasure will appeal to you today. This also is a good day to mingle with people from different backgrounds and other cultures.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) It will be easy to take part in discussions about inheritances and shared property today, because people are in a good mood. In addition, they feel cooperative and generous. (That's all you

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Relations with others are very positive today. Entertain at home. Don't hesitate to let others know how much you care for them.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) This is a good day at work because co-workers are supportive. You also might see ways to make your workspace look and feel more attractive.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) This is a great day for a date or any kind of social outing. Enjoy sports events and playful activities with children. Whatever interactions you have today

will be warm and rewarding.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Entertain at home today. Invite the gang over for good food and drink! Discussions with female family members will be positive and warm.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) All your communications with others today will be upbeat and affectionate. This is a strong day for writers and salespeople, as well as those of you who teach or act.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) You can boost your income today, because this is a financially favorable day. If shopping, you will want to buy beautiful things for yourself and loved ones.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) This is a positive, feel-good day because the Moon is in your sign, dancing nicely with Venus. Enjoy schmoozing with others!

(Feb. 19 to March 20) Work alone or behind the scenes today, because you feel content and happy with the world. You want to take some time just for you, and why not? Find a comfy place and enjoy your favorite drink.

YOU BORN TODAY: You like to socialize, because you enjoy the company of others. Nevertheless, you are a private person. This year, something you've been involved with for nine years will end in order to make room for something new. Although this is a year of service to others, it also is a great year to travel. Get ready for a fresh, new cycle waiting in your future!

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)